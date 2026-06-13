USC Trojans Turn Heads With Offensive Line Ranking

USC’s offensive line is shaping up to be arguably the most dangerous position group opposing defenses will have to come up against this fall. While much of the preseason hype USC is receiving tends to focus on Heisman-contending quarterback Jayden Maiava or the Trojans’ explosive group of receivers, some of college football’s biggest analysts are beginning to take notice of the impact of USC’s offensive line.

The Trojans enter the 2026 season with sports analyst Phil Steele's No. 5-ranked offensive line in the nation and the top-ranked unit in the West.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The ranking notably places the Trojans ahead of fellow Big Ten contender Oregon, which came in at No. 8 nationally and comfortably ahead of programs such as BYU, Washington, Boise State and UCLA.

This preseason ranking is no small feat, especially when considering the conference USC plays in.

The Big Ten conference is known for its physicality, and more often than not, games are decided in the trenches. And when a team can dominate on the front line, the ceiling gets noticeably higher.

The proof is in the results: the Big Ten claimed the past three national titles, and all three of those national champions consistently ranked in the top ten nationally for fewest sacks and tackles for loss allowed.

USC’s offensive line has performed exceptionally well in the past, but now it has all the tools and experience needed to take the next step and fuel the Trojans’ College Football Playoff push.

USC's Quiet Dominance in the Trenches

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Though Steele’s ranking of USC’s offensive line speaks volumes of its potential, it becomes even more impressive when considering how successful this group has been previously.

During USC's first season in the Big Ten, the Trojans allowed just 15 sacks across 13 games, which was the 14th-fewest in the FBS. They matched that number again in 2025, which ranked 12th nationally. To put those numbers into perspective, Oregon allowed 19, Ohio State allowed 16, while national champion Indiana gave up 25.

USC already dominates in protecting the quarterback. Now, with the veteran experience the Trojans return, they have the capacity to take the next step: developing a short-yardage identity.

That final hurdle is what really separates elite offenses from true playoff contenders. If the Trojans can leverage their experience and size to convert more on third and fourth downs rather than relying merely on the passing game, they become even more versatile and even more of a nightmare offensively.

Experience Drives USC's Top-Five Projection

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest factors working in USC's favor is continuity. The Trojans return a FBS-leading 15 starters from last year's 9-4 season, including all five primary starting offensive linemen.

The group is led by left tackle Elijah Paige, who enters the season as one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in college football. Paige was recently recognized by PFF as one of the top returning offensive tackles in the nation and is expected to be one of the premier NFL Draft prospects at his position.

Inside, USC returns an experienced core featuring guards Alani Noa and Tobias Raymond. Noa, Raymond, as well as right tackle Justin Tauanuu all earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition in 2025, giving them an even stronger baseline to build upon.

At center, Kilian O’Connor fronted a unit that led the Big Ten and finished No. 3 nationally in scoring offense (35.7 PPG) and passing offense (296.0 YPG).

The depth behind the starters is also a factor worth noting. It’s no secret that USC has dominated on the recruiting trail, and the offensive line is no exception. The Trojans have added five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe, the nation's No. 1-rated offensive tackle prospect. That group of talented young linemen expands with the additions of Vlad Dyakonov, Esun Tafa, Breck Kolojay and more.

What It Means for Jayden Maiava

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The offensive line's development could also have a significant impact on quarterback Jayden Maiava.

A veteran offensive line gives Maiava an opportunity to showcase every aspect of his game. Instead of regularly escaping collapsing pockets, he can demonstrate the pocket presence that NFL teams value during the evaluation process.

The added attention on Maiava will also benefit the players protecting him. Every game will feature scouts studying USC's offensive line while evaluating the quarterback. For prospects such as Paige, strong performances against Big Ten pass rushers in front of NFL personnel could dramatically impact their draft stock.

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