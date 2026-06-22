Top Five USC Trojans Games in Lincoln Riley Era

Over the course of four seasons under coach Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans have seen their fair share of highs and lows. The Trojans have come just short of reaching the College Football Playoff and have also had frustrating seasons that haven’t held up to the standard of one of the most iconic programs in college football.

As Riley prepares to enter his fifth season as coach of the Trojans, where the expectation seems to be CFP or bust, here’s a look at the top five most signature wins during his tenure with USC.

5. 2023 - USC Beats Louisville Cardinals In Holiday Bowl

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans director of player development Chris Carter (left) and defensive end Solomon Byrd (51) hold the Holiday Bowl championship trophy at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming in at No. 5 is the Trojans 2023 win over the Louisville Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl. In the win, the Trojans upset the then No. 15-ranked Louisville Cardinals 42-28 to finish the season with an 8-5 overall record, giving Riley his first bowl win at USC.

Former USC quarterback Miller Moss led the Trojans in the Holiday Bowl win, throwing for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. Wide receiver Tahj Washington, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, recorded seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

4. 2022 - USC Beats Notre Dame at Coliseum

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball ahead of Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In what was the Trojans' last win against the Fighting Irish and Riley’s only of his tenure in Los Angeles, USC finished the 2022 regular season strong with a 38-27 win over Notre Dame at the Coliseum.

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams made his final case for the Heisman Trophy, throwing for 232 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans' dreams of making the CFP, however, came to a heartbreaking end in the Pac-12 championship as they fell to the Utah Utes 47-24.

3. 2024 - USC Stuns LSU in Las Vegas

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball in the second half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Trojans 2024 season was a major disappointment, it got off to a strong start in Las Vegas as USC upset the LSU Tigers in a 27-20 thriller. Former Trojan running back Woody Marks shined in the win, rushing for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, that was as good as things would get for the Trojans, as following their week 4 27-24 road loss to the Michigan Wolverines, ranked as high as No. 11, everything went downhill. The Trojans finished the season with a 7-6 overall record and went 4-5 in their first year in the Big Ten.

2. 2024 - USC Dominates Michigan At Coliseum

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the most memorable wins from last season for the Trojans, USC defeated the Michigan Wolverines 31-13 at the Coliseum. The game was highlighted by the emergence of walk-on running back King Miller, who, after starters Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders both went down with injuries.

In the win, Miller rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown. While a signature and much-needed win for Riley, the Trojans would go on to fall short of reaching the CFP as they lost all their games on the road, which included losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks.

1. 2022 - USC Wins Crosstown Rivalry Thriller

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In what was Riley’s first appearance in the Crosstown Rivalry, the Trojans won a thriller, winning 48-45 at the Rose Bowl in 2022. Caleb Williams outdueled former UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, throwing for 470 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

It was one of the performances that helped Williams win the Heisman Trophy that season. The win was also highlighted by the performance of former Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison, who recorded 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Riley is 3-1 against UCLA in the Crosstown Rivalry, as the Trojans have had the Victory Bell for the last two seasons.

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