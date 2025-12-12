Three Transfer Portal Players That Are Perfect Fits For USC and Lincoln Riley

With the No. 1 recruiting class set to arrive in Los Angeles for the 2026 season, the USC Trojans have high expectations and aim to go all in on reaching the College Football Playoff and compete for a championship in its fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans, however, are expected to lose several key pieces on both offense and defense when No. 16 USC’s 2025 season comes to a close after their Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. Potential needs for Riley and the Trojans to pursue in the transfer portal this offseason include wide receivers, linebackers, and their secondary. Here’s a look at transfers that the Trojans should consider targeting in the offseason.

Nick Marsh, Michigan State Wide Receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) stiff arms Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

With USC expected to lose two of its star wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, to the NFL Draft this offseason, the Trojans may add depth at the position ahead of the 2026 season. While the Trojans have promising wide receiver recruits set to arrive, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan Feaster, along with key returner Tanook Hines, an extra piece would be beneficial.

A top transfer wide receiver that USC could consider adding is Nick Marsh from Michigan State. In two seasons with the Spartans, Marsh showed flashes as a dynamic wide receiver on a struggling Michigan State offense. During his career in East Lansing, Marsh collected 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns.

Marsh is rated as the No. 1 transfer wide receiver, per 247Sports. If he lands with the Trojans, Marsh will be one of the top offensive weapons on USC's roster.

Daniel Harris, Georgia Defensive Back

Aug 30, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daniel Harris (7) truest tackle Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin (11) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

USC’s secondary experienced its fair share of highs and lows during the 2025 season as it battled through injuries. With Marcelles Williams and Chasen Johnson set to return next season, the Trojans will benefit from a quality third option at defensive back. Georgia’s Daniel Harris is ranked as the No. 1 transfer defensive back, per 247Sports, and would be a massive addition for the Trojans' secondary.

In three seasons with Georgia, Harris recorded 30 total tackles and was a part of a stout Bulldogs defense. The performance of USC’s secondary will be crucial to the Trojans' success next season, and the addition of Harris could help with that effort. Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV is one of the top-ranked recruits in USC’s 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, and his contributions in the secondary will also benefit the Trojans.

Khmori House, North Carolina Linebacker

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

USC’s linebacker group this season was one of the most inexperienced units on the team, as it was filled with several young starters. With Eric Gentry set to depart USC after playing his last season of eligibility, linebacker is the position group that needs depth more than any other position group on the Trojans' roster. North Carolina linebacker and Bellflower, California, native Khmori House would be a steal for the Trojans' defense, especially with multiple top programs expected to recruit him.

A former four-star recruit, House is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 4 overall transfer, per 247Sports. His experience playing with Washington and North Carolina, which included two productive seasons, makes him the exact player the Trojans are looking for at the linebacker position. Not to mention, House being a California native gives USC a major advantage if they choose to recruit him.

The last two seasons with the Huskies and Tar Heels, House recorded 111 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Over the years, USC has had several talented players from St. John Bosco High School who have made an impact, and House could be the latest. If he chooses USC, House would join a linebacker room that features key returners, including Jadyn Ramos and Desman Stephens II.

