Did Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss Just Take a Shot at USC Trojans' Culture?
Former USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is now the face of the Louisville Cardinals, but his recent remarks at the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff are making waves back in Los Angeles. Moss spent four years in the USC program before transferring in December, and recently offered insight into his decision to leave. While he didn’t mention USC directly, several of his comments sounded like subtle critiques of Lincoln Riley’s culture and offensive philosophy.
When asked why he transferred, he didn't hold back.
“I wanted to be surrounded by good and decent human beings that cared about the right things and cared about one another,” Moss said.“I think that can kind of get lost on us a lot in terms of the era of NIL and transferring and all that kind of stuff.”
That statement raised eyebrows among Trojan fans and college football observers. Moss didn’t accuse anyone or call out USC’s program by name, but the timing and tone suggest a contrast between what he experienced in Los Angeles and what he sees now in Louisville. His words could be interpreted as a veiled shot at USC’s locker room culture or the broader environment surrounding the program.
Miller Moss Wanted a "Pro-Style" Offense
Moss also emphasized Louisville’s pro-style offensive system under coach Jeff Brohm as a major draw. That comment, too, feels significant when placed in the context of his departure from USC.
“I think the ability to develop within a pro-style offense was important to me,” Moss said. “Coach Brohm carries a lot of volume in the offense. It speaks to his depth as a coordinator and his ability to tailor the offense around different skill sets.”
The contrast is clear. Under Riley, USC has become known for its quarterback-friendly spread offense that often relies on quick reads and RPO looks. While it produced a Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and generated major offensive output, it has also been criticized at times for lacking structure and discipline, particularly in big moments or when playing from behind.
Moss’s decision to seek out a more traditional, under-center system comes at a time when more quarterback prospects are expressing interest in preparing for NFL systems during college. That movement has gained traction, with several programs shifting toward pro-style schemes that better simulate the complexity of Sunday-level play.
Did Miller Moss Subtly Criticize USC's Culture?
Louisville may not be a playoff contender this season, but Brohm’s offense offers Moss something USC likely could not: an audition for the next level in a system closer to what NFL teams run.
Still, Moss went out of his way to avoid criticizing USC directly. He thanked the city of Louisville, calling it underrated and full of energy, and expressed excitement about competing at a high level. There was no bitterness or dramatic exit speech, but the underlying message is hard to ignore.
It’s like saying, ‘I love how organized my new coach is,' no one has to say the last one wasn’t.
Furthermore, Moss isn’t the only one raising questions, subtly or otherwise, about the state of USC football. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum recently delivered a scathing critique of Lincoln Riley, calling his recent seasons “fraudulent” and questioning whether the high-paid coach has lived up to expectations.
With the Trojans entering a new era in the Big Ten, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Riley to prove the doubters wrong and reestablish USC as a true national contender.