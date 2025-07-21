USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before 2025 Season
After year one with the revamped Power Four conferences and an expanded College Football Playoff, the stakes for a spot in the top-25 rankings and a CFP berth have only grown.
In 2025, some teams have emerged as top tier competitors this season, per college football analyst Phil Steele. Steele ranked the teams that have strong potential to perform and compete with the best, he ranked the USC Trojans No. 5 in a list of 10 teams.
His evidence to support his decision with USC ranked in the middle comes with the performance of the defense when paired with a bad offense, and vice versa.
Steele’s evidence to his No. 5 ranking was followed this statement about the Trojans:
“When the offense was good, the defense was bad. Then, when the defense was better, the offense was worse. Some day, Lincoln Riley, who is just 26-14 at USC so far, will get both sides of the ball working together, before the school starts really questioning the huge investment it made in him.”
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth season at the helm of the Trojans program, and reached his lowest winning season yet with a 7-6 2024 record at USC. Many analysts have questioned his tenure at USC and what could be next for the coach.
Above the Trojans, Steele listed Oklahoma at No.1 followed by Texas A&M, Illinois and Utah.
USC and Illinois are set to face off in their Big Ten matchup on Sept. 27 — a pivotal game that could hand either team its first conference loss of the season.
The Fighting Illini, ranked No. 3 on Steele’s list, come at a surprise to most college football fans. Quarterback Luke Altmeyer is in his third season as starting quarterback under coach Bret Bielma and is accompanied by a solid receiving core and offensive line.
In D’Anton Lynn’s second year with an already improving defense, USC has high hopes to decrease their opponents red zone appearances. Their core revolves around veterans like linebacker Eric Gentry, defensive ends Devan Thompkins, Braylan Shelby and Anthony Lucas, as well as the highly-regarded freshman unit in Jakheem Stewart.
A defensive line like the Trojans paired with a solid Fighting Illini offense creates an incredible game on the gridiron for the Big Ten in Week 5.
The Trojan offense will be the key to bringing home a solid record in 2025. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is accompanied by wide receivers Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane and Boise State transfer Prince Strachan. Tight end Walker Lyons is shaping up to be a receiving threat and transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond should mold well into Riley’s offense.
On the other hand, analyst Joel Klatt pointed out USC's 1-3 record in one-score losses in 2024 when explaining the dissapointment of the season.
One loss from last season that stands out in particular is the 33-30 overtime loss to an elite Penn State team – who USC competed with for the full duration of the game.
If the Trojans can turn that record around, they have a shot to win nine or 10 games.
“You can’t lose as many close games and not be disappointed because they felt like, I’m sure, that they were in a lot of those games and could’ve or should’ve won those games,” Klatt said in an episode of The Joel Klatt Show. “I think about overtime against Penn State…USC had ’em, had ’em dead to rights and it didn’t go their way. They have a great chance at Minnesota, don’t get it done. Great chance against Michigan, don’t get it done. So, you get where I’m going. Like, I know it was disappointing. I do believe it can turn around.”