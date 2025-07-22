Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Reveals Goals for Sophomore Season
The start of training camp is upon us. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and rookies reported to Halas Hall for training camp on Saturday, while the rest of the veterans arrived on Tuesday.
Williams spoke with the media for the time since mandatory minicamp in early June and the former USC Trojans signal-caller set some goals for himself in year two.
"I have self goals and that’s being the first 4,000 passer in Bears history, that’s a goal of mine, 70 percent completion, that helps the team keeps us on the field, puts us in better positions,” Williams said. “Just trying to go down and score the most points that we can with these drives that we have on. And other than that, you got to go win.”
Williams enters his first season under former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was hired as the Bears head coach to develop the former No. 1 overall pick into a franchise quarterback the Windy City has been desperately waiting for.
Johnson displayed a fiery personality during the Bears offseason program. He was tough on his offense, consistently stressing the small details, but in particular with Williams.
“It’s being growing, it’s been awesome, we’re having fun,”‘Williams said. “He gets on me and it’s greatly appreciated that he does be tough on me and realizing and understanding that nobody’s above anybody. All of us are one and that’s how we’re going to march this season.”
The two remained in constant contact over the last six weeks and Johnson gave his quarterback some homework to work on over the break. Spend 30-40 minutes to an hour a day in the playbook, continue improving his footwork and work on short throws to his left that he missed during OTAs.
Footwork has been a point of emphasis for Williams this offseason. Johnson wants Williams to be under center more often to run play-action. Detroit featured the NFL's highest play-action usage in 2024, while Chicago was 30th.
Williams almost never played under center during his three seasons with Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and USC, taking just seven snaps, mostly in short-yardage situations. In his entire football life, Williams has been a right foot in the shotgun quarterback, now under Johnson, the former Heisman Trophy winner will have his left foot up.
Williams was sacked 68 times in his rookie season, which is the third most in NFL history. The Bears made some major additions to the interior of its offensive line, signing center Drew Dalman, and trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, but Williams understands to drastically decrease that number it begins with him.
“Part of it is my footwork and that lining up with the play and that helps accelerate the clock for me,” Williams said. “The other part is being decisive and making a decision and then the other part is also taking what the defense gives me and not trying to find the big play every time.”
Chicago made significant investment in Williams, surrounding him with the necessary talent to blossom in his second season. In addition to upgrading its offensive line, the Bears used its first two draft picks on former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and former Missouri receiver Luther Burden III.
Williams was asked about making the most of the investment the franchise has made into him with these offseason moves.
“Be consistent. Be disciplined to my rules. And other than, lead, encourage and part of that is leading by example and the other half is when things are messing up or people are complaining, fixing that,” Williams said. "Fixing that mindset because that’s a big part of our success is our mindset.”