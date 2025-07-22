All Trojans

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Expanding Recruiting Efforts With Elite Safety

The USC Trojans have began to separate themselves from the pack in the recruitment of four-star safety Khalil Terry. UCLA is pushing the Trojans for Terry, one of the top California prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (center) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (center) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have planted their flag as one of the best programs recruiting the state of California. In their 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans currently have 17 in-state recruits committed out of 31 total commits in the class. They have reeled in four of the top 15 players in the state according to 247Sports rankings.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been slowly turning their attention to the 2027 recruiting class. One of their early targets they have identified in the cycle is four-star safety Khalil Terry, whose stock continues to soar after a solid sophomore campaign for Tustin High School.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals said that Terry's recruitment could come down to a old-fashioned recruiting battle between two-in state rivals in USC and UCLA.

"A battle between USC and UCLA could be brewing for Khalil Terry, who recently backed off his Michigan State commit but his list continues to grow longer. North Carolina is one to watch especially with his 7on7 coach’s son, Armond Hawkins, in Chapel Hill. Nebraska, Tennessee, Arizona State, Auburn, Washington and Miami are also heavily involved," Gorney said.

The No. 21 safety and No. 207 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Terry's recruitment blew up after he committed to the Spartans in December 2024. He received offers from Ohio State, USC, Penn State, and North Carolina among others. Terry decommitted from Michigan State on June 15.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Terry has the skillset to become a contributor early in his college career.

"A high football IQ player and looks to be 2-3 steps ahead of everyone else on the field. He’s a physical player, tackles well in space and will get downhill in a hurry to make a big hit. He anticipates routes, can bait a quarterback and shows good cover skills for a safety. He’s one of the more complete safeties in the region and has all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level," Biggins said.


Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2027 recruiting cycle features a lot of talented defensive backs hailing from the Golden State with Terry standing among them.

USC has been putting on the full court press for five-star cornerback Duvay Williams. The No. 3 cornerback and No. 22 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams is the top ranked player in California and the Trojans sit in a good position to land him. A prediction from the 247Sports' staff projection favors USC in Williams' recruitment.

The Trojans are giving four-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson a lot to think about. One of the best two-way players in the country and the No. 4 player in California, Fa'alave-Johnson is considering the Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, and Oregon Ducks as early leaders in his recruitment.

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

