Paul Finebaum Goes After USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Again Before Big Ten Media Days
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back in a recent unprompted tirade against USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. Speaking on the Dari Nowkhah Show on Tuesday, Finebaum slammed Riley’s performance over the last two seasons at USC and questioned the Trojans coach’s impact despite his success at Oklahoma.
“But I want to say one thing before I go,” Finebaum said. “The thing I’m most excited about is the Big Ten media days because I want to hear Lincoln Riley try to explain his last two years. Because I can’t think of anybody whose coaching has been more fraudulent since his first year with Caleb Williams. And I say that as somebody who admired what Lincoln Riley did at OU.”
Finebaum’s harsh words are a departure from his earlier praise of Riley’s Oklahoma tenure a few years prior, where Riley posted a 55-10 record and won four Big 12 titles. However, Finebaum noted he did not approve of how Riley left Oklahoma, and he believes the Sooner program is in a better place now than it would have been had Riley stayed.
“There is something wrong with this guy, Dari,” Finebaum added. “I know we’re at the end of the segment, but I did want to close on that note. I am underwhelmed and can’t think of a coach in modern times who’s making the kind of money he’s making who has done less.”
This unprompted critique on the Dari Nowkhah Show comes on the heels of Finebaum’s previous remarks on ESPN’s Get Up where he similarly questioned Riley’s trajectory in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Finebaum called Riley a “fraud” during a segment on his own show, The Paul Finebaum Show, pointing to USC’s lack of a conference title and uneven on-field results despite top-tier recruiting classes.
“It's hard to imagine a coach doing worse with this level of talent and opportunity,” Finebaum said on his show. “They just happen to have a fraud as their coach.”
MORE: Reggie Bush Gets Concerning Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12
MORE: LeBron James, Bronny James Proposed Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Showing Continued Growth With Latest Move
Despite the criticism, Riley’s early impact at USC was notable. He inherited a program coming off a 4-8 season and quickly led the Trojans to an 11-3 record, including a Pac-12 Championship appearance. Quarterback Caleb Williams earned the Heisman Trophy in Riley’s first season, fueling hope for a return to national prominence.
However, USC’s recent campaigns have faltered. The Trojans finished 7-6 last season and have struggled to deliver consistent postseason success in their first year in the Big Ten. This underperformance, coupled with heightened expectations from USC’s deep recruiting classes, including the nation’s No. 1 2026 class, has increased scrutiny on Riley.
Finebaum’s latest remarks underscore the pressure mounting on Riley as the Trojans prepare for the 2025 season. USC’s roster is filled with elite talent, and the program’s move to the Big Ten has intensified expectations for conference and national titles.
Riley faces the dual challenge of managing these expectations while navigating a competitive conference. The Trojans’ performance in 2025 will be critical in determining whether Riley’s tenure can meet the lofty goals set by fans and boosters alike.
And if anyone is wondering, there is one critic who won’t hesitate to shout from the rooftops if things go awry again.