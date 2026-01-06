No. 1 Transfer Portal Receiver Cam Coleman Loses Visit as Recruitment Changes

The USC Trojans will no longer pursue former Auburn receiver Cam Coleman after landing former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson on Monday via the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Anderson took an official visit with the Trojans over the weekend with the transfer portal officially opening on Jan. 2 and the sophomore receiver gives the Trojans some much needed veteran experience in the room.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during warm ups as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether USC was ever a serious contender to land the Coleman is a different conversation. Regardless, the sophomore receiver will no longer make the trip out west that was scheduled to begin on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Coleman, a former five-star recruit and the No. 2 rated receiver in the 2024 cycle is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Coleman registered 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He is the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 receiver in 247Sports' Transfer Rankings.

Coleman is reportedly considering Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Alabama, and Texas. NIL will always play a major factor in recruiting and the transfer portal and a receiver like Coleman is expected to command at least $2 million. It's a hefty price tag, and not one Southern Cal will make, considering the investment they just made in its recruiting class, specifically at the receiver position.

USC signed six receivers in their top-ranked class for the 2026 cycle and its a group that is ready to play immediately. The Trojans went all-in on landing DeSoto (Texas) four-star Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, who just led his school to its second Texas 6A Division II State Championship in three seasons. He leaves DeSoto as the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

After an intense recruiting battle with several SEC schools, the Trojans landed a commitment from Feaster on the Fourth of July. Although he may only be 17 next season after reclassifying from the 2027 class, Feaster is more than college ready.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans were late to the mix for Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He committed to Ohio State in May, but that didn't stop other schools from still pursuing the top 50 prospect, most notably Oregon. However, it was USC that were able to flip him on National Signing Day last month.

There might not have been a more impressive player in the state of California this fall than Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, who has named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year after an impressive playoff run. Mosley is dangerous with the ball in his hands and possesses a skillset eerily similar to reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon.

Local four-star receiver Luc Weaver was a fast riser in the spring and the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wasted no time announcing his pledge after picking up an offer from USC in late April. Ja'Myron Baker has been on national radars since he was in eighth grade and a four-year varsity contributor in Southern California.

And Opelousas (La.) Catholic three-star Roderick Tezeno has a basketball background that translates to the field with his ability to outjump defenders. The lengthy 6-foot-3 receiver has the speed to run by secondaries as well.

They may only be freshmen next season but the Trojans are confident in their ability to contribute early.

Rising Star in Receiver Room

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines delivered a performance in the Alamo Bowl that has fans excited about the future of the freshman receiver when he caught six passes for a career-high for 163 yards. It was the second time in the last three games Hines recorded at least 140 receiving yards.

Named a starter coming out fall camp, Hines continued to progress throughout his first season on campus and developed a strong rapport with returning quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Zacharyus Williams battled through an injury that limited him during his first season at USC. The sophomore receiver has appeared in 15 games in his career, and the sophomore will look to have a bigger impact in 2026.

Corey Simms played a limited number of offensive snaps this season, but the former four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle did appear in all 13 games as a special teams contributor, which speaks highly to what the coaching staff thinks of him. Simms took part in spring practice a year ago and after spending a full year in the program, he is someone that is expected to make a leap next season.

