USC Trojans Make Major Moves With Two Key Re-Signings

USC learned this past season just how important depth is on the offensive line as they dealt with numerous injuries to their front.

The Trojans made a couple big moves over the weekend to secure the depth of its offensive line for next season with the re-signing of freshmen offensive tackles Elijah Vaikona and Aaron Dunn.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Vaikona appeared in four games this season. The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product saw extended playing time in the second half during the Trojans blowout wins against Missouri State and Georgia Southern in week 1 and 2.

He appeared late in USC's win over Northwestern on Nov. 7 and then played nine snaps in the Alamo Bowl as part of packages to utilize his massive 6-foot-8, 385-pound frame.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

MORE: Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

Dunn was the No. 172 overall prospect and No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports coming out of Spanish Fork (Utah). He appeared in just one game against Missouri State this season but was listed as one of the backup offensive tackles in the bowl game against TCU.

Dunn may not have seen a ton of action during his first season on campus, but his work ethic has caught the attention of veterans on the team. Before the Trojans played Iowa on Nov. 15, the Utah native was on the field going through a workout by himself under heavy rain conditions. But that wasn't new for Dunn.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

"He's a hard worker. I'm sure you guys noticed he was one of the last guys out here just working on his craft, just like doing his own thing," USC redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tobias Raymond said in November. "He's always out here on his own, just doing his own thing. He's always trying to get better. I think that's one of his best qualities."

The following week, Dunn was the first one on the practice. At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Dunn has a relentless drive to be great. With Vaikona and Dunn returning, Alex Payne, a former four-star recruit in the 2025 class, entered the transfer portal. Payne was behind Vaikona and Dunn on the depth chart and logged one snap all season.

Returning Offensive Tackles and Incoming Freshmen

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC will return both of its starting tackles from this past season in Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu. Paige, a Freshman All-American in 2024, missed several games in 2025 with a pair of lower body injuries, but when healthy, he is the anchor of the Trojans offensive line. Raymond started at left tackle in his place.

Tauanuu, a redshirt freshman, started all 13 games at right tackle. Hayden Treter was a backup offensive tackle throughout the season but got the start at guard in the bowl game. Whether that move becomes permanent will be answered in the spring.

IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe is the highest ranked player in the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 class. The 6-foot7, 320-pound Pepe is the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Folsom (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov was a fast riser in the 2026 cycle. Growing up in Belarus, Dyankonov has only begun to scratch the surface of the player he can become. The Trojans also signed San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic three-star offensive tackle Chase Deniz.

Recommended Articles