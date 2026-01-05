USC Trojans Emerge As A Top Transfer Destination For Clemson Defensive Lineman
The USC Trojans enter their first transfer portal alongside general manager Chad Bowden, and have already emerged as one of the top landing spots for an ACC defensive lineman.
Clemson defensive lineman Stephiylan Green has named four schools that are of interest for his future destination according to On3, including LSU, Texas A&M, USC and Miami. The No. 6 defensive lineman in the portal, per 247Sports, would be a massive landing for the Trojans, especially following the departure of defensive lineman Devan Thompkins to the portal.
As well as USC scheduling a visit with the No. 1 portal wide receiver Cam Coleman this week, gaining traction from a top lineman is a step in the right direction for USC's defense.
Clemson DL Stephiylan Green Set To Visit USC
Green, a top-10 defensive lineman in the portal, is set to visit USC this upcoming week from Jan. 8-10. The Rome, Georgia native spent two seasons with the Clemson Tigers and tallied 34 total tackles, two passes defended and 3.5 total sacks. With someone of his size and energy off the line, USC's trenches could benefit greatly from Green's talent.
USC's defense is in a unprecedented stretch of rebuilding, with key players heading to the NFL Draft like safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, and linebacker Eric Gentry out of eligibilty heading into next year. As for their defensive leadership, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn was officially hired by his alma mater Penn State on Dec. 30, and did not coach in the Alamo Bowl. Since, the Trojans are still on the hunt for a talented coordiator to lead coach Lincoln Riley's defense.
Despite the defensive coordinator search, the Trojans just landed their second defensive commit from the portal in Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, the top-ranked cornerback in the portal, per 247Sports. Williams comes in as a coveted cornerback to help begin the transfer portal class for USC.
Green Adds Explosiveness To Trojans Defensive Line
Something the Trojans struggled with last season was beating their opponents on the line of scrimmage, despite players out like Floyd Boucard and Jamaal Jarrett with injuries, USC saw multiple underwhelming games within the defensive line. Now, with key defensive linemen like Braylan Shelby, Jahkeem Stewart, Kameryn Crawford and Boucard all returning, USC adding a skilled player on the line of scrimmage could bolster their defensive presence heading into a difficult 2026 schedule.
Green came out of high school as a four-star prospect and the No. 27 defensive lineman in the 2023 class. He chose the Tigers over other programs including Ole Miss, Georgia and Ohio State. Now, the Trojans battle for Green alongside two SEC powerhouses in LSU and Texas A&M and College Football Playoff Semifinalists, Miami.
The development of USC's defensive line will be key next season, especially with a large group of starters returning for the 2026 season and will look to build off their momentum. Entering his junior season, 6-foot-4 290-pound defensive tackle could fit perfectly alongside Stewart as a tackle.
Stewart’s size and explosiveness as a true freshman last season set the stage for a potential breakout next year. With the nation’s No. 1 cornerback in Williams already committed to USC, adding Green to the roster would be a significant pickup for the Trojans and further build their momentum in the transfer portal.
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.