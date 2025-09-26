Unexpected Trio Emerging as Bright Spot in USC Trojans' Defense
The USC Trojans' pass defense hasn’t been perfect, ranking ninth in the Big Ten in efficiency through four games. But if there’s one unit keeping the Trojans afloat, it’s the safeties.
According to Pro Football Focus, USC is the only program with three safeties ranked among the Big Ten’s top 10 (minimum 47 percent of snaps played):
- Senior Bishop Fitzgerald — No. 1, 92.8 grade
- Sophomore Christian Pierce — No. 6, 74.5 grade
- Redshirt junior Kamari Ramsey — No. 7, 74.4 grade
This trio has become the backbone of a defense still working to balance its identity, and their impact is showing up in ways the box score can’t ignore.
Fitzgerald Leads the Way
The standout is Fitzgerald, who holds the No. 1 grade in the Big Ten by a wide margin.
His 92.8 rating is nearly five points higher than Maryland’s Jalen Huskey (87.7) and a full 10 points above Ohio State’s Caleb Downs (82.2), widely projected as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
On the field, Fitzgerald’s production has been just as strong:
- 19 tackles (14 solo)
- 3 interceptions for 72 yards and a touchdown
- 1 pass breakup
For a pass defense still trying to find consistency, Fitzgerald has been a stabilizer and playmaker.
Pierce and Ramsey Add Balance
Behind Fitzgerald, Pierce and Ramsey round out the Trojans’ most reliable position group.
Pierce has logged 12 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and a sack, using his versatility to plug gaps near the line. Ramsey has contributed 7 tackles, 1 TFL, and a pass deflection, showcasing his instincts in coverage.
Even without Fitzgerald, their combined performance would still rank among the top three safety duos nationally, trailing only Ohio State’s Downs/Jaylen McClain and Indiana’s Louis Moore/Amari Ferrell.
Context for USC’s Defense
While the safeties are thriving, the rest of USC’s pass defense has lagged behind. Opponents are completing over 60 percent of their passes with a quarterback rating of 115.4, leaving the Trojans in the bottom half of the Big Ten in pass defense.
By contrast, the front seven has powered the run defense into the league’s upper tier, ranking third in rushing defense away from home and fifth in sacks overall.
That push up front, paired with the secondary’s standout trio, has given the Trojans the defensive balance to complement their explosive offense.
A Secondary Built for Big Moments
USC may not have an elite overall pass defense yet, but the rise of Fitzgerald, Pierce, and Ramsey has given defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn something he can trust.
It’s also a rare luxury in today’s Big Ten. Most teams are fortunate to have one all-conference caliber safety, let alone three playing at this level.
For USC, that depth means injuries, fatigue, or matchup adjustments don’t derail the secondary the way they might for other defenses.
With Illinois next on the schedule, USC’s ability to lean on this group could be the difference in keeping momentum alive.
Fitzgerald is the headline, but together, the Trojans’ safety trio might just be the hidden key to their Big Ten push — and a reason national perception of USC’s defense could start to shift.