Why 'Unstoppable' USC Receivers Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane Are In Rare Company
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava doesn’t hand out labels lightly. But when he sat down with former Trojans great Matt Leinart this week, he didn’t hesitate when asked about Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. His answer was simple: “Unstoppable.”
That word carries weight when it comes from the man delivering them the football. And the numbers—and the scouts—back him up.
PFF Rankings Put Them in Rare Company
According to Pro Football Focus’ updated 2026 Big Board, Lemon (No. 21) and Lane (No. 55) are the only wide receiver duo from the same program ranked inside the top 60.
PFF also slotted Lemon as the top slot receiver in the class, while Lane cracked the top five among X receivers.
That makes them more than just productive teammates—it places them among the most NFL-ready wideout tandems in the country.
Lane: The Contested-Catch Specialist
At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Lane thrives in the dirty work. His profile reads like a throwback: long, lean, and fearless in traffic.
In 2024, he converted 12 contested catches, one of the highest marks in the Big Ten. The flip side? He was targeted 25 times in contested situations, proof that separation remains a challenge.
Still, Lane’s knack for turning 50/50 balls into 70/30 favors makes him USC’s red-zone hammer.
He led the Trojans with 12 touchdowns last season, and through just one game in 2025, he’s already added another pair of scores.
When Maiava looks for a safety blanket on third down or near the goal line, Lane is often the answer.
Lemon: The Big Playmaker
If Lane is the hammer, Lemon is the scalpel. PFF labeled him not just the top slot receiver in the class, but their top wide receiver overall heading into the 2026 draft cycle. His calling card? Separation.
With an 85.6 receiving grade in 2024 and an 84% open-target rate (93rd percentile), Lemon has drawn comparisons to former USC star and current Detroit Lions All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The tape supports it: his quick-twitch releases and surgical footwork make him a nightmare against both man and zone.
His breakout sophomore campaign produced 756 yards and nine touchdowns, and he’s opened 2025 with 11 catches for 248 yards and two more scores—matching Lane catch for catch, yard for yard.
Riley’s Wide Receiver Pipeline
Lincoln Riley’s résumé is littered with quarterback success stories, but his offenses have always thrived on pairing elite passers with dynamic receiving corps.
At Oklahoma, he coached Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and Kansas City Chiefs’ Marquise Brown into first-round picks.
At USC, Minnesota Vikings’ Jordan Addison became a Biletnikoff winner and first-rounder after just one season in Riley’s system.
Now, Lane and Lemon are next in line. Together, they’re not just weapons for Maiava—they’re the focal point of an offense Riley trusts to win one-on-one matchups across the Big Ten.
The Trojans’ Latest Duo
Trojan fans have seen elite tandems before: Former Houston Texan Robert Woods and former Jacksonville Jaguar Marqise Lee, Baltimore Ravens’ Nelson Agholor and New England Patriots’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, Atlanta Falcons’ Drake London and Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Lane and Lemon belong in that conversation. They’ve already combined for over 1,600 career yards and 25 touchdowns, and they’re still growing.
If Lane continues to turn contested targets into touchdowns and Lemon keeps separating like Amon-Ra 2.0, USC may not just boast the best receiver duo in the Big Ten.
They might be looking at the most dangerous one-two punch in all of college football.