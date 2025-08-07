All Trojans

Updated Big Ten Championship Odds: Penn State, USC Trojans' Odds Change

The USC Trojans are looking to improve from a tough 2024 season. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans retained talented players and added new ones through recruiting and the portal. Where do the USC Trojans rank in the updated Big Ten championship betting odds?

Angela Miele

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are looking to take a big step in their second season in the Big Ten. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans finished the season with a 7-6 overall record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play.

With the college football season kicking off shortly, BetMGM released the betting odds for teams to win the Big Ten conference title. While the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the favorite, the Penn State Nittany Lions usurped the Oregon Ducks as the second-favorite. USC had +4500 odds (7th best) in February to win the Big Ten Championship and now has +1800 odds.

Betting Odds To Win Big Ten Championship

USC Trojans Big Ten Lincoln Riley College Football Betting Odds Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon D'Anton Lynn Ja'Kobi Lane Buckeyes
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
  1. Ohio State Buckeyes, +190
  2. Penn State Nittany Lions, +240
  3. Oregon Ducks, +350
  4. Michigan Wolverines, +700
  5. USC Trojans, +1800
  6. Indiana Hoosiers, +3500
  7. Nebraska Cornhuskers, +3500
  8. Iowa Hawkeyes, +4000
  9. Illinois Fighting Illini, +4000
  10. Washington Huskies, +5000
  11. Minnesota Golden Gophers, +12500
  12. Wisconsin Badgers, +15000
  13. Michigan State Spartans, +15000
  14. UCLA Bruins, +15000
  15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights, +25000
  16. Maryland Terrapins, +30000
  17. Northwestern Wildcats, +50000
  18. Purdue Boilermakers, +50000

Despite ending No. 10 in the Big Ten last season, the USC Trojans are projected to take a step forward this season. With +1800 odds to win the Big Ten championship on BetMGM, the Trojans are the No. 5 most likely team to win the title in the conference.

Jayden Maiava Step Forward

USC Trojans Big Ten Lincoln Riley College Football Betting Odds Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon D'Anton Lynn Ja'Kobi Lane Buckeyes
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was named the starter and will be entering the season with a high ceiling. Maiava finished last season winning three of the final four games, and now, with a full year working with Riley and the offense, his development could pay off.

Maiava finished the season with 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns. Riley has a successful history developing quarterbacks, and if Maiava can improve on the turnovers, USC’s offense could become explosive.

Talented Wide Receiver Room

USC Trojans Big Ten Lincoln Riley College Football Betting Odds Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon D'Anton Lynn Ja'Kobi Lane Buckeyes
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball for a first down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have a strong wide receiver room this fall with two players who could be names to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft. 

The Trojans have two wide receivers returning this fall, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Boise State transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan will also be making his debut with the offense. If the three receivers play to their potential, Maiava will have an easier job in the fall, which could result in USC seeing more wins

Lemon led the Trojans with 764 receiving yards last season, while Lane led with 12 receiving touchdowns. The two showed off their potential with Maiava in the Las Vegas Bowl and are ready to step up this season.

Strachan brings physicality, size, and speed to USC’s offense. He has the chance to have a breakout season, which will only help them compete in the Big Ten.

Running Backs To Open Up Offense

USC Trojans Big Ten Lincoln Riley College Football Betting Odds Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon D'Anton Lynn Ja'Kobi Lane Buckeyes
Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) scores the extra two points after touchdown during fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

With the Houston Texans' rookie running back Woody Marks in the NFL, USC will have different players taking over. USC landed the No. 1-ranked JUCO running back, Waymond Jordan, and New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024. 

USC will also have returning running back Bryan Jackson, who had 36 carries for 188 yards and one touchdown. With a mix of new and returning players, running backs coach Anthony Jones has a lot to work with in the fall.

Between Jordan, Sanders, and Jackson, there is talented depth to keep the offense fresh. USC's offense will open up, keeping opposing defenses on their toes.

Underrated Defense

USC Trojans Big Ten Lincoln Riley College Football Betting Odds Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon D'Anton Lynn Ja'Kobi Lane Buckeyes
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC hired defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn ahead of the 2024 season, and the defense showed major improvements. With Lynn heading into his second season, along with returning defensive line coach Eric Henderson, and the hiring of linebackers coach Rob Ryan, the Trojans' defense is being led by a talented staff.

Lynn revealed he believes USC’s front seven is where he sees the biggest improvement to the defense. Linebacker Eric Gentry returning to the team is going to be a big help, after he missed the majority of last season with an injury. 

There is more depth to the defense overall, and anticipation over the new additions. Four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is one of the top players from the class of 2025 who has the chance to be a difference-maker quickly in the fall. USC also made portal additions such as four-star defensive linemen Jamaal Jarrett and Keeshawn Silver.

With the returning players and new additions, Riley and the Trojans could be a dark horse team competing for a Big Ten championship. The USC Trojans will open the season against the Missouri State Bears on Aug. 30.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football