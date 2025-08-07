Updated Big Ten Championship Odds: Penn State, USC Trojans' Odds Change
The USC Trojans are looking to take a big step in their second season in the Big Ten. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans finished the season with a 7-6 overall record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play.
With the college football season kicking off shortly, BetMGM released the betting odds for teams to win the Big Ten conference title. While the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the favorite, the Penn State Nittany Lions usurped the Oregon Ducks as the second-favorite. USC had +4500 odds (7th best) in February to win the Big Ten Championship and now has +1800 odds.
Betting Odds To Win Big Ten Championship
- Ohio State Buckeyes, +190
- Penn State Nittany Lions, +240
- Oregon Ducks, +350
- Michigan Wolverines, +700
- USC Trojans, +1800
- Indiana Hoosiers, +3500
- Nebraska Cornhuskers, +3500
- Iowa Hawkeyes, +4000
- Illinois Fighting Illini, +4000
- Washington Huskies, +5000
- Minnesota Golden Gophers, +12500
- Wisconsin Badgers, +15000
- Michigan State Spartans, +15000
- UCLA Bruins, +15000
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights, +25000
- Maryland Terrapins, +30000
- Northwestern Wildcats, +50000
- Purdue Boilermakers, +50000
Despite ending No. 10 in the Big Ten last season, the USC Trojans are projected to take a step forward this season. With +1800 odds to win the Big Ten championship on BetMGM, the Trojans are the No. 5 most likely team to win the title in the conference.
Jayden Maiava Step Forward
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was named the starter and will be entering the season with a high ceiling. Maiava finished last season winning three of the final four games, and now, with a full year working with Riley and the offense, his development could pay off.
Maiava finished the season with 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns. Riley has a successful history developing quarterbacks, and if Maiava can improve on the turnovers, USC’s offense could become explosive.
Talented Wide Receiver Room
The USC Trojans have a strong wide receiver room this fall with two players who could be names to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Trojans have two wide receivers returning this fall, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Boise State transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan will also be making his debut with the offense. If the three receivers play to their potential, Maiava will have an easier job in the fall, which could result in USC seeing more wins
Lemon led the Trojans with 764 receiving yards last season, while Lane led with 12 receiving touchdowns. The two showed off their potential with Maiava in the Las Vegas Bowl and are ready to step up this season.
Strachan brings physicality, size, and speed to USC’s offense. He has the chance to have a breakout season, which will only help them compete in the Big Ten.
Running Backs To Open Up Offense
With the Houston Texans' rookie running back Woody Marks in the NFL, USC will have different players taking over. USC landed the No. 1-ranked JUCO running back, Waymond Jordan, and New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024.
USC will also have returning running back Bryan Jackson, who had 36 carries for 188 yards and one touchdown. With a mix of new and returning players, running backs coach Anthony Jones has a lot to work with in the fall.
Between Jordan, Sanders, and Jackson, there is talented depth to keep the offense fresh. USC's offense will open up, keeping opposing defenses on their toes.
Underrated Defense
USC hired defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn ahead of the 2024 season, and the defense showed major improvements. With Lynn heading into his second season, along with returning defensive line coach Eric Henderson, and the hiring of linebackers coach Rob Ryan, the Trojans' defense is being led by a talented staff.
Lynn revealed he believes USC’s front seven is where he sees the biggest improvement to the defense. Linebacker Eric Gentry returning to the team is going to be a big help, after he missed the majority of last season with an injury.
There is more depth to the defense overall, and anticipation over the new additions. Four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is one of the top players from the class of 2025 who has the chance to be a difference-maker quickly in the fall. USC also made portal additions such as four-star defensive linemen Jamaal Jarrett and Keeshawn Silver.
With the returning players and new additions, Riley and the Trojans could be a dark horse team competing for a Big Ten championship. The USC Trojans will open the season against the Missouri State Bears on Aug. 30.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.