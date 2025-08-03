USC Trojans Kamari Ramsey Reveals Mindset With Current NIL Landscape
The USC Trojans have been one of the most successful teams in the new era of college football with the use of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. In June, there was another shift with NIL, as the House vs. NCAA settlement allowed programs to pay their athletes directly.
With NIL, athletes can earn a significant amount, causing some players to stay in college longer or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal due to financial disputes. USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey revealed his mindset on the new era of NIL deals in college athletics.
Kamari Ramsey On NIL Mindset
While Ramsey is excited for the chance for college athletes to be paid, he explained in an interview with On3 that his goals have not changed. Ramsey still has his sights set on a career in the NFL.
“For me, it’s just keep the main thing the main thing,” Ramsey told On3. “My goals - and I’ve had the same goals since before NIL was a thing. And that was to get to the NFL. NIL is like just a little wrinkle that was made into college football. But for me, it didn't really change anything as far as my work ethic or how I approach football and school.”
“It’s good that players are getting paid just because they haven't been getting paid for a while.”
Ramsey transferred to the USC Trojans ahead of the 2024 season, initially spending two years with the UCLA Bruins. He made an instant impact on the team, totaling 60 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, two sacks, five passes defended, and an interception in 11 games last season.
Ramsey is already generating NFL Draft buzz and could enter the draft after this season. If Ramsey has another strong season, there is a high possibility he will declare for the draft instead of foregoing another year for NIL purposes.
“It’s good for college football. But at the same time, you want to keep the main thing the main thing. Keeping the team first and just keeping your goals the goal,” Ramsey continued. “My goal, and I’m sure it’s the team goal, is to win. That’s what we’re just focused on. We’re not really just focused on NIL and the rev-sharing. But you’ve got to be educated because that’s a part of college football now.”
USC’s NIL Success
The goal for Ramsey is not just to move on to the NFL, but to win a national championship with the USC Trojans. Since the addition of NIL, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been one of the most successful teams as seen through recruiting.
One of the most critical moves that the Trojans have made since the conclusion of the 2024 season was hiring general manager Chad Bowden. He has helped USC navigate the new world of NIL and is helping the players stay informed.
“Chad’s been great for us,” Ramsey said. “He’s a great person. When we were in summer training, he’s up at 6 a.m., watching our team, runs with us. He didn’t have to be there, but he chose to be there and support us and be right there with us.”
“He’s been keeping us educated on the new rules and different things like that. He’s been a great help, and I’m glad he’s a part of our program,” Ramsey said.
In battles for the nation’s top recruits, winning bidding wars is one of the reasons USC has the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation. With the team USC is building, the Trojans have the players to compete for a national championship each year. No matter where things go with the future of NIL, winning a national championship remains the goal.