USC Trojans' Running Backs Biggest Strength Of Lincoln Riley's Offense In 2025?
The USC Trojans have dipped into the transfer portal to fill out their running back room every season since Lincoln Riley took over as the program's coach following the 2021 season.
This offseason was no different. They landed former New Mexico redshirt senior running back Eli Sanders and Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. junior Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back. Sophomore running back Bryan Jackson showed flashes during his first season with the Trojans, giving USC a three headed monster in the backfield.
USC has a combination of different running styles that has Riley excited about what that room could look like in the fall.
“I really like the room a lot,” Riley said. “That’s a good room. Those guys are working well together, coach [Anthony] Jones has done an outstanding job with that group. Some kind of varying skill sets. I think that could be the most effective room that we’ve had in the years we’ve been here based on what I’ve seen on the field at this point.”
Sanders is the most experienced, having spent three seasons at Iowa State and this past season with New Mexico. The Oceanside, California, native has returned home for his final season of eligibility. Sanders rushed for 1,063 yards on 147 carries (7.2 yards per rush) and nine touchdowns in 2024. He can burst through the slightest bit of daylight and leaving defenders grabbing air as they watch him fly by them.
“Eli’s explosive, I mean you just see his explosion, it just kind of jumps off the tape already, which is what we saw on tape,” Riley said. “He averaged big time yards per carry but I think really brings a real explosive aspect to the room.”
Jordan was highly productive this past season at the junior college level. Jordan rushed for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games, which earned him NJCAA DI Offensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged 134.5 yards per game and lead Hutchinson to a national championship.
The junior back is a decisive downhill runner with a very strong lower half that allows him to break tackles with ease, but he still possesses the speed to runaway from defenders in the open field.
Waymond’s really compact, really kind of moves effortlessly,” Riley said.
Jackson is built like former USC running back LenDale White at 232 pounds, he’s just missing the dark visor. He is a load for defenders to bring down.
The Texas native recorded a season-high 71 yards in the regular season against Notre Dame when he stepped in for an injured Woody Marks, USC's lead running back. He earned extended playing time in the Las Vegas Bowl with Marks deciding to opt out and tailback Quinten Joyner in the transfer portal. Jackson took advantage of the opportunity and ran for 66 yards and a touchdown that helped engineer a 17-point second half comeback against Texas A&M.
The Trojans became very pass happy at times during the 2024 season. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss had three games where he attempted 50 or more passes. Redshirt junior quarterback Maiava threw the ball 49 times against Notre Dame.
Current Chicago Bears and former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams only had one game with 50 or more pass attempts in two and a half seasons as a starter under Riley. Quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts never reached that number of pass attempts while playing under Riley at Oklahoma. Williams, Mayfield and Murray all won the Heisman trophy and went on to be No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft.
A strong run game will help eliminate some of the pressure off Maiava and the Trojans have the running backs to do it.