Upset-Filled Weekend Shuffles Latest AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

Week 5 of the college football season saw a number of upsets, including the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 4 LSU Tigers, and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs lose. The No. 21 USC Trojans can expect to fall out of the AP Top 25 Poll after falling to the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and quarterback Drew Allar (15) react after losing to the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium.
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and quarterback Drew Allar (15) react after losing to the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. / James Lang-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 5 had featured some of the most exciting games of the college football season, and a number of teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll suffered upset losses.

how far will the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 4 LSU Tigers, and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs fall down the rankings after losing on Saturday? The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles lost to unranked Virginia on Friday night, and No. 23 Illinois upset No. 21 USC, meaning the AP Top 25 Poll is sure to see some re-ordering.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lion
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Week 5

1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Miami
4. Oklahoma
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas A&M
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Penn State
10. LSU
11. Indiana
12. Texas
13. Texas Tech
14. Florida State
15. Iowa State
16. Tennessee
17. Georgia Tech
18. Vanderbilt
19. Michigan
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. Notre Dame
23. Arizona State
24. BYU
25. South Florida

Week 5 Review

USC vs. Illinois was one of a few ranked matchups over the weekend, and the AP Top 25 Poll is expected to shuffle as a result.

The Trojans are likely to fall outside of the rankings after suffering their first loss of the season, but teams higher-ranked teams like Florida State, Penn State, LSU, and Georgia are likely to remain inside the top-15 if not the top-10.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers
Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss can expect to climb up the AP Top 25 Poll after picking up statement wins.

Perhaps none was bigger than the Ducks', who took down Penn State in the White Out. It took double overtime for Oregon to pull off the upset, but the Ducks looked like the more dominant team throughout most of the game.

Teams Falling Out of AP Top 25 Poll

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against Illinois Fighting
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC nearly came away with the road win over Illinois, but the Trojans left too much time on the clock after taking the lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava to receiver Makai Lemon.

With 1:55 left in the game, Illinois' offense drove down the field and set up a game-winning field goal for David Olano, who drilled the 41-yard kick.

Despite the close loss, USC will most likely be unranked in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

No. 24 TCU lost to Arizona State,

Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
4. LSU Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Texas Longhorns
11. Indiana Hoosiers
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Vanderbilt Commodores
19. Michigan Wolverines
20. Missouri Tigers
21. USC Trojans
22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. TCU Horned Frogs
25. BYU Cougars

This article will be released when the AP Top 25 Poll is updated on Sunday, approximately 11 a.m. PT.

