Urban Meyer Weighs In On Lincoln Riley's Job Security with USC Trojans
After the USC Trojans second loss to No. 12 Notre Dame 34-24 on the road, various questions sparked for this Trojans team.
Whether it was the ability to win on the road, beat a ranked opponent in recent years or the current setup with coaches in place, fans have turned to coach Lincoln Riley and his future in Los Angeles.
Following the loss, with questionable play-calling and a weaker defensive performance, many voices question what lies ahead for Riley at the helm.
In the wake of debating Riley's coaching tenure, three-time national championship coach Urban Meyer reminded fans why giving up on Riley is not the answer.
Urban Meyer Stresses "No Chance" Lincoln Riley Is Fired This Season
Meyer, current analyst on FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, is one of college football most notable names, with three national championships and 17 seasons as a head coach.
While Riley's speculation has only grown regarding his future in Los Angeles, Meyer's positions gives USC fans the perspective that it will not be the best option for the program. When initially asked if Riley was going to get fired this season, he responded with no hesitation.
"No chance," Meyer said on the Triple Option podcast.
Riley is currently 31-16 as the Trojans coach and has led USC to three straight bowl game appearances, and two consecutive bowl wins. In relation to his wild 0-6 vs. ranked opponents on the road statistic, Trojan fans are itching for Riley to achieve what he was originally hired to do: compete for championships.
With the loaded resume Riley brings to the table, three Heisman Trophy winners and two college football playoff appearances at Oklahoma, Riley's progress with USC hasn't quite matched his accomplishments in Norman.
What Meyer touched on was the financial decision of a university athletic director behind relieving Riley, adding perspective to phone calls and millions of dollars in checks.
"You make a decision. You go back in your office… Do you start calling the billionaires or the hundreds of millionaires and say, 'All right, here we go. I'm going to make a decision. I need a check for 20 (million)' I'm trying to think, what in the hell do you do," Meyer said.
What Other College Football Analysts Think
When the Trojans suffered their first loss against Illinois on the road was when the first debates of Riley's firings surfaced.
For Paul Finebaum, an ESPN college football analyst, his thoughts were very clear after the 34-32 loss, but like Meyer, pointed out Riley's expensive buyout.
“Another narrative that I’m not that eager to talk about anymore is Lincoln Riley,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show in September. “What a moment. Come all the way back, tie the game and then he let it go at the final moment against a team that was given up for dead…. Southern Cal is a typical 8-4, Lincoln Riley team who USC can’t get rid of because the buyout is too oppressive.”
Riley's buyout is labeled as the second most expensive in college football at $90 million, just below Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart at $118 million.
With the success that Riley brings to the table, despite his two losses, his ranked win on the Trojans home turf over Michigan reminded fans why Riley is in Los Angeles in the first place.
Even with an overloaded offseason of hot seat conversations, he's still making strides as the Trojans head coach, particularly his No. 1 2026 recruiting class on the way.
The Trojans will enter their final bye weekend before hitting the road in week 10, for a Big Ten showdown at Nebraska. The focus will be on USC to bounce back from the Notre Dame loss, and look another Big Ten win.