USC's Biggest Transfer Portal Wins Under Lincoln Riley

In the new world of NIL, the transfer portal has highlighted several top college football programs. Rather than the old days, when rosters were built through recruiting classes and player development, programs have taken an aggressive approach in the transfer portal to compete for a championship.

The USC Trojans are one of those programs. While the transfers the Trojans have added haven’t helped them reach the College Football Playoff or compete for a national championship yet, there have been a few under coach Lincoln Riley that made an impact.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here’s a look back at the biggest transfer portal wins under Riley since he became the Trojans' coach in 2022.

Caleb Williams, Quarterback

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When Riley took over as the Trojans' coach in 2022, quarterback Caleb Williams came with him from Oklahoma, which helped his tenure get off to a strong start. Over his two seasons of his Trojan career, which included winning the Heisman Trophy in his first year, Williams recorded 8,170 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Given how Riley’s tenure has turned out with the Trojans, featuring several highs and lows, without the addition of Williams, who knows if he’s still with USC right now? In his Heisman Trophy-winning season, Williams had the Trojans on the doorstep of the CFP before suffering a brutal 47-24 loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship.

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a pass against the Utah Utes in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

One of the several NFL wide receivers to play under Riley, Jordan Addison proved to be a valuable addition for the Trojans. After two impressive seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers from 2020 to 2021, Addison transferred to the Trojans in 2022.

In a season where the Trojans came just short of reaching the CFP, Addison was one of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams' top targets, recording 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

Before Makai Lemon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Addison was the last Trojan who was selected in the first round. The Minnesota Vikings selected Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in 2023 and have gone on to have impressive three seasons, recording 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the transfers currently on the Trojans roster, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava's development over the last two seasons has been special to watch. Since transferring from the UNLV Rebels to the Trojans for the 2024 season, Maiava has worked his way up to be the starting quarterback for USC.

Last season, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with having the No. 2 best QBR in the country at 89.9. Now entering the 2026 season, Maiava returns as a dark horse Heisman Trophy contender and one of the best returning quarterbacks in college football.

With so much on the line for the Trojans entering the 2026 season, can Maiava be the one who finally leads USC to the CFP?

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