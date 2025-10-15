USC Coach Lincoln Riley Provides Injury Updates Before Notre Dame
The USC Trojans are dealing with a massive amount of injuries before a rivalry game vs. Notre Dame. USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed injury updates for running backs Riley Wormley, Harry Dalton and Bryan Jackson - plus defensive lineman Floyd Boucard.
Also, USC Trojans walk-on running back King Miller turned heads with an incredible performance in USC's 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines. Coach Lincoln Riley has been impressed with Miller. He revealed to reporters after practice what he saw in Miller back when he was recruiting him.
Riley also touched on the running backs room as a whole along with the challenges of facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their next game on Saturday, Oct. 18.
What Lincoln Riley Said
What Stood Out About King Miller During Recruiting
"I remember seeing a really good athlete that was raw, but very fluid. Liked his skillset a lot. I thought he did a lot of things well and didn’t feel like he was that far off initially from being an offer guy for us. He’s just come here and he’s developed…He gets here, he works hard, he’s humble. Every single rep to him has been valuable.”
“He never complains…He kinda in that mold like Tobias, like Devan Thompkins. He fits that mold of guys that just had some talent and they got here and they’ve worked hard and they’ve learned to really utilize it and maximize it…It’s a cool story.”
King Miller’s Response to Getting Heavy Workload vs. Michigan
“He did good. He’s been getting a lot of reps in practice. The way we practice, he’s been able to get a lot. We’ve used him a lot of different ways. He’s been doing a lot on special teams as well. He’s in great shape. He’s one of our highest volume players at practice typically. He handled it good physically and did a nice job operating the whole offense obviously. The way that Coach Jones is I think is advantageous with current situation.”
Are Riley Wormley or Harry Dalton close to helping with the injuries to running backs?
“They’re available. Two talented young guys. Right now with our running back situation, anyone and everyone is certainly and option so we’ll see how they progress.”
Bryan Jackson’s Health, Ramping Up
“We do. He played well. Came out of the game really clean, felt good. It was good that it wasn’t a situation where had to go in there and take like 30 or 40 reps. He probably wouldn’t feel as good right now if he good. It’s been a steady build up in the practice the last few weeks and like I said, our running back depth obviously has been deep enough that we felt like we would be able to do it.”
“But he was in a position I think regardless of this happening that we were going to continue to ramp him up this week. So we’re probably pushing that a little more than we would have. He’s doing well. We’re fortunate that he’s got the experience he does. He knows our system inside out…There’s not a whole lot of rust on that kid."
Floyd Boucard Injury Update
“Floyd will miss the next couple weeks. Won’t play this week for sure. We obviously got a bye after that so we’ll kind of see how he is, but he definitely won’t be available this week.”
Walk-Ons in New College Football Landscape
“They (walk-ons) are still really, really important, and they’ve always been important to the history of college football. It has limited the spots and the future for it, but I think we got to make sure there’s always a place for it. I think one of the things that will happen in my opinion is there may be less roster spots overall, but there’s going to be more scholarship players here. Some of that is going to be guys in the past that would have been walk-ons. There’s some give and take.”
Potential for King Miller and Kaylon Miller to be Scholarship Players?
“They’re two guys that are both very deserving of one. Anytime with a walk-on and scholarship there’s two pieces to it; are they deserving and then just your availability at the current moment. Those guys are clearly a matter of when, not if…Definitely look forward to the day where we can get that done with those guys.”
What Happens When Offensive Line Starters Come Back
“I think all of them have to, the guys that have been out. Killian, Elijah, all of those guys. That’s a Wally Pipp, right? That’s the way this sport works. Those guys are really good players and have done some really good things around here, but also other guys step in there when they get opportunities and do well and that’s some of the competition that it creates. We’ll see how those guy are as they work themselves back.”
“This group is playing at a high level…It’s a good position to be in as they work themselves back, but that’s the nature of the beast. You look at a lot of the great players throughout history, the ability to stay healthy; there is some luck to it but there is obviously a lot of skill to it and a lot of the way you train and take care of your body. In this sport, it’s everything. The opportunities are so limited no matter who you are.”
Keeping Momentum Going
“I think that’s our challenge as a team. The best teams improve and then they learn as a season goes on. There’s challenges that you face in a season together that are different than anything you can fully simulate in an off-season or in a spring practice. You learn about yourself. You either win or lose, but regardless of that, you learn what you are.”
“You learn what you’re not. You learn what you do well, what you don’t, and the areas that you have to improve to keep giving yourself or the team the best chance to be successful…We prepare good and played a good game. Do we learn from that or are we satisfied?”
Biggest Challenges of Facing Notre Dame
“Really good football team. They’re moving the ball very well offensively. They’re definitely different offensively this year. You probably have to point to the quarterback position first…They’ve got a lot of good skill around those guys. We know they’re really good in the running back room. Some good receivers. Line is playing at a really good level.”
“Defensively, a few new faces there, familiar faces, but I think they’ve done a really nice job especially here of late stopping the run and making some plays in the passing game…not trying to give you easy completions…It will be a good battle.”