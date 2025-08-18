USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Continuing Recruiting Strategy In Future Classes
At the beginning of 2025, the USC Trojans made their rounds among the 2027 recruiting class, offering some of their top targets early on in the process.
One of USC's first offers in the 2027 recruiting cycle, four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon attends nearby Inglewood High School and likes the effort the Trojans have been putting in on the recruiting front.
USC Ramping Up Pursuit For Elite In-State Prospect
Adam Gorney of Rivals said that Harmon's recruitment is shaping up to be a battle between the Oregon Ducks and USC.
"In the end, a battle between USC and Oregon could be shaping up for the Inglewood standout who lives so close to The Coliseum that he can walk there for games. That’s going to play a factor for Harmon, just the convenience and familiarity with the Trojans, but Harmon also likes the idea of playing for coach Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi up in Eugene," Gorney said.
The No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 149 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Harmon is the second-highest rated defensive lineman in California. A dual-sport athlete who also competes in track and field, Harmon has 22 offers.
After breaking out for 80 tackles and five sacks during his sophomore season, Harmon started his junior campaign on the sidelines as he missed out on Inglewood's season-opening game on Aug. 15 with a knee injury.
Over the past 15 years, the Ducks and Trojans have gone back and forth for some of the top prospects to come out of California. That includes players like do-it-all threat De'Anthony Thomas, cornerback Chris Steele, and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, who all wound up at either Oregon or USC in their respective recruitments.
Trojans Pursuing Top Talent In 2027 Cycle
Since the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden earlier this year, the Trojans have put together a concentrated effort of bringing in the top recruits from California. In their 2026 recruiting class, they hold eight commits from defensive line prospects. Half of them hail from the Golden State, including their top defensive line recruit, four-star Simote Katoanga.
USC is in the mix for a handful of in-state recruits in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Along with Harmon, the Trojans have been extremely active in the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane.
The No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 169 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Ioane is a heavy USC lean at this point in his recruitment. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine the Trojans in Ioane's recruitment, giving USC a 97.1 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.
If USC is able to replicate their success at reeling in top California recruits from the 2026 recruiting cycle to the 2027 cycle, the Trojans could have a chance at landing back-to-back top ten recruiting classes.