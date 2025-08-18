All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Continuing Recruiting Strategy In Future Classes

The USC Trojans are set to bring in the most in-state prospects ever under coach Lincoln Riley in the 2026 recruiting cycle. After seeing the success they had in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans are implementing the same strategy in the 2027 cycle.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the beginning of 2025, the USC Trojans made their rounds among the 2027 recruiting class, offering some of their top targets early on in the process.

One of USC's first offers in the 2027 recruiting cycle, four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon attends nearby Inglewood High School and likes the effort the Trojans have been putting in on the recruiting front.

USC Ramping Up Pursuit For Elite In-State Prospect

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Jon Ioane Elija Harmon Oregon Ducks Simote Katoanga
Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field prior to a game against the Washington State Cougars at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals said that Harmon's recruitment is shaping up to be a battle between the Oregon Ducks and USC.

"In the end, a battle between USC and Oregon could be shaping up for the Inglewood standout who lives so close to The Coliseum that he can walk there for games. That’s going to play a factor for Harmon, just the convenience and familiarity with the Trojans, but Harmon also likes the idea of playing for coach Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi up in Eugene," Gorney said.

The No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 149 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Harmon is the second-highest rated defensive lineman in California. A dual-sport athlete who also competes in track and field, Harmon has 22 offers.

After breaking out for 80 tackles and five sacks during his sophomore season, Harmon started his junior campaign on the sidelines as he missed out on Inglewood's season-opening game on Aug. 15 with a knee injury.

Over the past 15 years, the Ducks and Trojans have gone back and forth for some of the top prospects to come out of California. That includes players like do-it-all threat De'Anthony Thomas, cornerback Chris Steele, and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, who all wound up at either Oregon or USC in their respective recruitments.

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Jon Ioane Elija Harmon Oregon Ducks Simote Katoanga
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images


MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor

MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players

Trojans Pursuing Top Talent In 2027 Cycle

USC trojans lincoln riley college football playoff Recruiting Transfer Jon Ioane Elija Harmon Oregon Ducks Simote Katoanga
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Since the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden earlier this year, the Trojans have put together a concentrated effort of bringing in the top recruits from California. In their 2026 recruiting class, they hold eight commits from defensive line prospects. Half of them hail from the Golden State, including their top defensive line recruit, four-star Simote Katoanga.

USC is in the mix for a handful of in-state recruits in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Along with Harmon, the Trojans have been extremely active in the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane.

The No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 169 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Ioane is a heavy USC lean at this point in his recruitment. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine the Trojans in Ioane's recruitment, giving USC a 97.1 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.

If USC is able to replicate their success at reeling in top California recruits from the 2026 recruiting cycle to the 2027 cycle, the Trojans could have a chance at landing back-to-back top ten recruiting classes.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football