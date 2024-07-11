USC Football: Only One Trojan Makes EA CFB 25's Top 100
The release of EA Sports College Football 25 is just nine days away, marking the return of one of the most beloved sports video games.
Ahead of the release, EA Sports dropped their Top 100 players rankings for the upcoming video game. Of the top 100 plays, one USC football player made the list, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim.
Monheim is ranked 41st overall on the list, with a 92 overall rating. He got a 70 in speed, 82 in acceleration, 87 in strength, 94 in awareness, and 80 in jump. He is the second-highest rated center on the top 100, only behind Alabama center Parker Brailsford.
Monheim is one of the most experienced players on USC, having joined the team in 2020. He has primarily played at the tackle spot over the years, but is making the switch to center for the upcoming season.
No player earned a 99 overall score, with the highest-ranked players getting a 96. The three players to get a 96 were Michigan cornerback and No. 1 overall player Will Johnson, No. 2 overall player and LSU left tackle Will Campbell, and Oklahoma State running back and No. 3 overall player Ollie Gordon Jr.
Given their historic football reputation, the Trojans would certainly like to have more players ranked in the top 100. USC of course is in a transitional year after many of their top players, who could have been contenders for this list, left for the NFL Draft. This includes quarterback Caleb Williams, running back MarShawn Lloyd, safety Calen Bullock, and several other former stars.
A top contender to make this list down the road is wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who is both an emerging star receiver and returner. He won the Jet award for the top return specialist in college football last year, and could easily earn a spot on the list if he combines a bigger impact in the receiving game with his already great game as a returner.
