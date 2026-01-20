Why USC Trojans Rank Among College Football's Top Teams Next Season

The 2025 college football season wrapped up on Monday night as the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers defeated the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes 27-21 to win their first national championship in school history and completed the undefeated 16-0 season.

With the season now in the books, many are now looking forward to who will be the top college football teams in 2026, including USC fans. After posting a 9-4 finish this season, USC is set to enter a pivotal fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley with high expectations to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans' championship aspirations for 2026 are a reflection of their latest projection to be one of the top teams in college football next season. USC is ranked at No. 11 in CBS Sports’ Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Trojans in the rankings include Michigan (No. 9), Indiana (No. 8), Oregon (No. 4), and Ohio State (No. 1). The Trojans are scheduled to play three out of those four teams next season, which includes home matchups at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Ohio State and Oregon, and will face Indiana in Bloomington.

Why USC Is Expected To Be a Top-Ranked Team In 2026

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With several key returners from USC's 2025 roster, many are expecting the Trojans to be a contender to reach the CFP and have the potential to make a run if they get in. The return of starting USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class to Los Angeles are among several reasons why the Trojans could be ranked high in the preseason.

In 2025, the Trojans began the season unranked and were ranked as high as No. 15 in the CFP rankings this year, which was before their 42-27 loss to the No. 5 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22 at Autzen Stadium, a defeat that ended their playoff hopes.

Entering next season, a majority of Trojans fans view anything less than an appearance in the CFP as a failure and the end of Riley’s time with USC. If Indiana’s historic national championship win proved anything to USC fans, it's that any team can succeed in the NIL era of college football, which means there should be no excuses for Riley and the Trojans next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The play of Maiava could be a difference maker for USC next season. This year for the Trojans, Maiava made incredible strides in his first full season as a starter, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Trojan fans are hoping that, entering next season, Maiava can guide USC to the CFP with the top returners and the arrival of key additions on offense.

Key Returners and Additions For Trojans In 2026

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Key returners that Maiava will rely on offensively include wide receiver Tanook Hines and running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan. USC also brings in NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson, who is a massive addition for the Trojans offense following the NFL departures of wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

In two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson collected 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Incoming wide receiver recruits Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt could also make an immediate impact for the Trojans next season. Feaster and Dixon-Wyatt are both rated as four-star recruits in USC's No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

USC’s offense will be among the best in the country next season, but the biggest question is whether the Trojans defense can be effective enough to help them make the CFP. USC’s defense has held them back from reaching their goals in the past, and it showed in their three regular-season losses this season.

