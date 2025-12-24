USC Star Makai Lemon Doesn't Hold Back On Transfer Portal

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon closed out his third and final season in Cardinal and Gold with a Biletnikoff Award win and unanimous First Team All-American honors. He's the first USC wide receiver to achieve both in the same season since Marqise Lee in 2012.

Lemon's honors tell the college football world how strong he really was — finishing the regular season with 1,156 receiving yards, which led Power Four receivers, and 14 total touchdowns. On Dec. 14, Lemon declared for the NFL Draft.

Coming into college, Lemon originally flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC when coach Lincoln Riley made the move, and Lemon stayed with USC all three years.

Why Makai Lemon Never Thought About The Transfer Portal

Lemon stayed with the Trojans for his entire college career, a rarity with the heavy presence of NIL. His three years at USC saw everything from upsets, to a conference change to quarterback changes, but never took his eye off the ball.

"I think just taught me a lot of hard work, perseverance, just staying down, (and) really trusting in myself and my ability," Lemon said at Monday's press conference. "Putting my full trust in the coaches that I started a journey with and you know, that trust and that bond that we have created was never weak, and only got stronger for me being here those three years."

Coming out of the 2023 class, the Los Alamitos, California native was the No. 50 recruit nationally, the No. 9 wide receiver and the No. 65 prospect out of California. Although Riley recruited Lemon when he was at Oklahoma, his commitment flip filled the USC football blueprint perfectly: Southern California recruiting.

Lemon's decision to lean into the growth within the Trojans program paid off, which saw 2,008 receiving yards on 137 receptions and 17 total touchdowns through three seasons. Lemon now enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the highest rated wide receiver prospects.

Lemon's Collegiate Career Sets Up A Successful Path In The NFL

USC's long line of wide receivers who were stars in the NFL goes without saying, from former receivers like Lee, Dwayne Jarrett to active wideouts in the NFL like Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster and Atlanta Falcons Drake London.

Lemon's numbers on paper paired with the highlight reel of receptions this season put him in position to be a first round draft, which would make him the first USC receiver since the Minnesota Vikings selected Jordan Addison 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

From his route-running, to his strength in yards after the catch and the ability to make any catch look easy with hisathleticism is attractive to many NFL organizations. Another note is his development within one program, proving his growth and talent over the years prove his improvement as a wide receiver. Especially in the Big Ten, playing against some of the top defenses like Michigan, Iowa and 2024 Penn State, the 5-foot-11 receiver could compete against physical coverage.

When asked about speaking with the former USC receivers who have been through the Draft process, Lemon said that Lee and St. Brown gave gave him the most important piece of advice: Be yourself.

"Yeah, I talked to a couple guys you know obviously Amon-Ra, other guys that have been in the league that already done it like Marqise Lee you know really just telling me just be me," Lemon said. "That's the main thing. Don't try to, you know, try to be somebody else or try to do too much. You know, just keep doing what you're doing."

