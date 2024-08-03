USC Football: Trojans Have Highest Odds to Land 4-Star OL Commit
The USC Trojans are currently waiting with bated breath to find out if recently offered four-star commit offensive lineman Carde Smith will make his trek to Southern California.
The highly-touted offensive tackle out of Mobile, Alabama has yet to reveal his commitment, but he has assured everyone that the commitment will be coming soon.
Smith shared on X that his commitment would be "coming soon." Having shared the post on Wednesday, the coming soon aspect of the post could mean this upcoming week, or sometime in the near future. Either way, USC still remains a player in landing this OL.
Smith decommitted from Auburn in June, and the Trojans jumped at the chance to have Smith in for a visit. Following the visit, Smith had nothing but positive things to say about the football program.
Speaking to WeareSC.com, he stated, “The USC visit showed me some different things and made USC a real hard push for me to be here."
As it stands, the Trojans have the highest odds of landing Smith. According to On3.com, USC is currently at 68 percent in terms of landing the OL. This figure was put together using a Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Coming in at 6-foot-6, and 296 pounds, Smith is viewed as the No. 231 overall prospect out of the 2025 class. He is also slated as the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 15 recruit out of Alabama.
The Trojans would do well with attempting everything to get Smith to Southern California, as protection for the quarterback has now become even more paramount.
Even in 2023 when quarterback Caleb Williams was slinging the ball down the field, he would often run into trouble via the lack of protection and have to use his legs to keep the play going. That was the Achilles heel of the young quarterback, as he would take sacks to attempt those big plays.
With the Trojans presumably starting either Miller Moss or Jayden Maiava, both will need significant protection to ensure they can stay clean in the pocket and pull off some amazing throws.
The Trojans can do that by ensuring they land some top prospects on the offensive line. Smith would be that next-level offensive lineman, though USC will have to wait and see if the young OT will choose the Trojans as his commitment.
With his social media post stoking the flames of this commitment, the school could get an answer very soon.