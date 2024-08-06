USC Football: Trojans RB Added to Doak Walker Watchlist
USC football running back Jo'quavious "Woody" Marks has been named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watchlist. The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the best running back in college football and is named in honor of former SMU running back Doak Walker, who was a unanimous All-American and is part of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Marks is entering his first season at USC after spending the first four years of his college career at Mississippi State. The former Atlanta, Georgia product has rushed for over 500 yards during his last two seasons at Mississippi State, including rushing for 573 yards and four touchdowns on 121 carries in 2023. Marks was the team's leading rusher each of those years.
Marks comes to USC after former Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd left for the NFL Draft. Lloyd led USC with 820 rushing yards in 2023 and was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
The 5-foot-10, 208-pound rusher is one of over 80 running backs across the country who was nominated for the award prior to the 2024 season.
The award, which was first given out in 1990, has only been won by a USC running back once. Former Trojan great Reggie Bush won the award in 2005 as he rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also a unanimous first-team All-American, the AP College Football Player of the Year, and the winner of the prestigious Heisman Trophy.
The reigning Doak Walker Award winner is Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, who carried the ball 285 times for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American. Marks would need a massive year like the one Gordon had to become a true contender for the award.
Along with Marks, several other Trojans have been named to preseason watchlists prior to the 2024 season. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was named to the Walter Camp and Paul Hornung award watchlists, quarterback Miller Moss was named to the Maxwell award watchlist, DL Bear Alexander was named to the Bronko Nagurski watchlist, and Alexander, Jonah Monheim, and Emmanuel Pregnon were named to the Outland Trophy watchlist among the watchlist highlights for USC.
Marks will make his official Trojan debut when USC takes on LSU in Las Vegas on Aug. 31.