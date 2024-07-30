USC Football: Trojans Star Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
USC football quarterback Miller Moss has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List ahead of his first full season as a starter. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the best player in college football.
Moss is one of 80 players across the nation to have been placed on the watchlist ahead of the 2024 season. Moss earns a spot on the list as he takes over for Caleb Williams as USC's starting quarterback. The semifinalists will be named on Nov 12, and the three finalists will be announced on Nov. 26. The winner of the award will be revealed on Dec. 12.
The 22-year-old has waited three seasons to get this shot. A former four-star quarterback out of Mission Hills, California, Moss had to wait longer than anticipated for his opportunity to start after the arrival of head coach Lincoln Riley and Williams.
The Trojans got a preview of what Moss is capable of during the 2023 Holiday Bowl, when he made his first start of the year. Moss was phenomenal, throwing a Holiday Bowl-record six touchdowns while completing 69.7% of his passes for 372 yards and leading USC to a 42-28 win. Moss was named the Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP after the game.
Moss would need several performances like he had in the Holiday Bowl to win the award as he will be competing with all of the top players across the country. The reigning winner is former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who led college football in passing in 2023 after throwing for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
If Moss were to win the award, he would become the fifth Trojan to win the award. Running backs O.J. Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen and QB Williams have previously won the award for USC.
More USC: Final Decision Made on Caleb Williams' Status for Hall of Fame Game