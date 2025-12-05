USC Trojans Secure Historic Recruiting Ranking

The USC Trojans have been building an elite recruiting class of 2026. Though there was fear USC would drop in the recruiting rankings, the Trojans likely clinched the No. 1 spot over the Oregon Ducks.

Five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he delayed signing with the program after staff changes. With a potential commit to Oregon on the line, the Ducks could have moved past USC.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show," Henry Jr. announced he will sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes. With his decision, the USC Trojans will likely keep their No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2006 during the Pete Caroll era. USC will also become the first non-SEC team to clinch the No. 1 class since 2008.

Chad Bowden’s Effect On USC Trojans

The USC Trojans hired Chad Bowden in January as the program’s general manager, and he has quickly affected the team. Less than a year after being hired, he has the Trojans in a position to clinch the No. 1 recruiting class.

When hired, Bowden made it clear that he wanted to emphasize recruiting, notably in-state. The Trojans have 35 signees, and over half are from the state of California.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The thought process this cycle was to go heavy on a high school class, to bring in a group we could build off of, and we were very strategic and heavy in our home state of California,” Bowden told 247Sports. “The main focus was to bring in the right kids that wants to be here, and retaining the right guys that are already within these walls.”

Bowden has become one of USC’s most significant hires, and he is helping build an elite team that will keep the Trojans in College Football Playoff contention for the next several years.

MORE: USC Signees Reveal How Chad Bowden Has Changed Everything At USC

MORE: What 5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman's Signing Means for USC Trojans Recruiting

MORE: Why USC Fans Won't Like Trojans' New Projected Bowl Game Matchup

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Trojans have a couple of in-state signees who were big pickups for the program. One of the biggest signings came at the start of the early signing period as USC flipped four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dixon-Wyatt is a California native who was previously committed to Ohio State, but similar to Henry Jr., the staff changes made him reevaluate his decision, and the Trojans landed an elite receiver. With Dixon-Wyatt being from California, USC has had the advantage of keeping up a high level of communication with him.

USC’s Elite Recruiting Class To Take Trojans To Next Level

The USC Trojans finished the regular season as the No. 16 team, a big step up from finishing 2024 unranked. As the Trojans await their bowl game, they hold a 9-3 record, with the chance to win 10 games for the first time since 2022.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the incoming recruiting class, USC coach Lincoln Riley can put the Trojans in a position to not only make the CFP but be national championship contenders each season. There are notable recruits who may not play much as a true freshman, such as four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, but the program is bringing in several players primed for an instant impact.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star tight end Kayden Dixon-Wyatt could see the field as true freshman while a number offensive and defensive lineman could make their way into the rotation, including five-star Keenyi Pepe, four-star Tomuhini Topui, and four-star Jaimeon Winfield.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES