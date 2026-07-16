There is a ton of talent stretched out across various high schools in California. It's one of the premier states for recruiting every cycle.

The USC Trojans have built some strong recruiting pipelines in their backyard over the years. Which local high schools are heavily featured on the Trojans 2026 roster?

Strengthening Trinity League Pipeline

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans will see their investment in Trinity League recruits pay off this season. USC has six players on its roster from Santa Margarita after signing three key players from a team that won the Open Division state championship in 2025, led by freshman receiver Trent Mosley, who has emerged as the favorite to start in the slot. Defensive end Simote Katoanga could be a rotational player in year one and cornerback Jayden Crowder projects in 2027 and beyond.

Redshirt senior Kilian O'Connor started seven games at center last season and will continue to battle in fall camp to hold onto his spot. Redshirt freshman Elijah Vaikona saw action in four games last season. He returns as a valuable depth piece behind an offensive line that returns all five starters. Redshirt freshman Fisher Melton is a walk-on tight end.

USC signed four players from a Mater Dei (Calif.) team that was crowned a high school national championship in 2024. Five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman is a rare specimen at the position and is expected to be a plug-and-play day one starter. Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is an exceptional talent himself and is pushing to be a day one starter. At the very least Dixon-Wyatt will factor heavily into the receiver rotation.

Freshman Tomuhini Topui strengthens the depth of the Trojans interior defensive line with his blend of size, power and quickness and freshman linebacker Shaun Scott can become an essential special teams contributor in year one.

Southern Cal boasts three players from St. John Bosco (Calif.). Redshirt sophomore cornerback Marcelles Williams started 11 games in 2025. Linebacker Deven Bryant won a national championship with Williams in high school and is pushing to be a starter this fall after transferring from Washington. Freshman Joshua Holland is a versatile player in the secondary, but his best projection is at safety in 2027 and beyond.

Loading up on Local Talent

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC had four players from Sierra Canyon (Calif.) last year but after losing a few of them, they reloaded from the premier school. Freshman receiver Tron Baker, cornerback Brandon Lockhart and safety were the first three commits in the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class.

Baker turned heads in the spring and will continue pushing for playing time in fall camp. Riordan is another player from Sierra Canyon that drew lofty reviews in the spring because of his football IQ and ability to force turnovers. Lockhart adds depth to the cornerback and elite size with his 6-foot-2 frame.

Senior safety Christian Pierce and redshirt freshman cornerback RJ Sermons come from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.). Pierce became a full-time starter last season after almost exclusively being a special teams contributor his first two years. Sermons is a talented sprinter with elite cover traits that is vying for playing time in 2026. Sermons' older brother, Cameron, is a redshirt freshman walk-on receiver that also played at Rancho.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt sophomore running back King Miller and offensive lineman Kaylon Miller were walk-ons from Calabasas (Calif.) that earned scholarships after last season. King began last season fourth on the depth chart and finished the season as the teams leading rusher. Kaylon saw action in 10 games, including three starts at guard.

Two players come from Northern California power Folsom (Calif.) in redshirt freshman tight end Nela Tupou and freshman offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov. Topou continued to move up the depth chart late last season and is pushing for larger role in 2026. Dyakonov put together a great spring and adds depth to the tackle position.

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