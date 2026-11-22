Just when USC Trojan fans thought things couldn't get worse after their 27-13 road loss to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, they did in the first half of their 35-21 Senior Day win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. While the Trojans pulled out a victory on Saturday against the four-win Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, it wasn’t pretty by any means to start.

Entering the game as 18.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans struggled early on against the Terrapins, including trailing in the second and third quarters. The struggles caused boos to rain down throughout the Coliseum during parts of the game in what is already a time when USC coach Lincoln Riley is under pressure from the Trojans faithful.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times, it looked like the Trojans were playing very uninspired football and were outplayed, especially at the line of scrimmage. The Terrapins found success in the running game, with running back Dejun Williams recording two rushing scores in the first half.

Trent Mosley Shines On Senior Day For USC Trojans

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries for a first down as he breaks a tackle by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ricardo Cooper Jr. (25) and forced out of bounds by defensive back Lavain Scruggs (2)in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Unit ed Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In spite of the Trojans' struggles in their Senior Day matchup against the Maryland Terrapins, USC wide receiver Trent Mosley continued to prove why he’s a star in the making, putting together a spectacular performance in the win. Mosley finished with eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans' win over the Terrapins.

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In what was likely his final game at the Coliseum, Maiava bounced back from his performance in the loss to the Hoosiers. Maiava finished the game by throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 35 passes.

The Trojans turned the field goals they settled for in the first half into touchdowns in the second, which made the difference against the Terrapins.

What’s Next For USC?

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their first-ever win over the Terrapins in their back pocket, the Trojans now improve to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play. Next up for the Trojans is their annual Crosstown Rivalry matchup against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, who on Saturday suffered their first loss of the season under new coach Bob Chesney, losing 18-16 to the Michigan Wolverines in a triple-overtime thriller in Ann Arbor.

The Trojans have won two straight meetings against the Bruins in the Crosstown Rivalry series and look to retain the Victory Bell for the third consecutive year. As Riley’s future remains in question for the Trojans, a signature win over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl to finish the regular season at 9-3 would be ideal.

The Trojans and Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. The Crosstown Rivalry matchup has provided several exciting moments over the years, and Saturday’s showdown at the Rose Bowl will not disappoint.

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