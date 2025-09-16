USC's Lincoln Riley, Chad Bowden Send Unique Message to Trojans Students, Fans
The No. 25 USC Trojans are 3-0 and are ranked for the first time in 2025, but the Big Ten gauntlet is set to begin as USC opened conference play with a road win over Purdue. On Saturday, Sept. 20., the Trojans will host the Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. PT in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden wrote a letter to Trojans fans, hoping to rally the crowd for USC's late-night matchup with Michigan State.
What Lincoln Riley, Chad Bowden Wrote
"This week, our football team returns to the Coliseum for our Big Ten home opener. The start to the season has been successful, but we know that our biggest battles lie ahead, and winning them will require more from all of us," wrote Riley and Bowden.
"More unity. More sacrifice. More effort. More energy. More togetherness. More - from every Trojan. Those on the field, and those in the stands," they continue in the letter.
While Riley has not been known to address fans directly like this, it appears as though the late kickoff might have forced the USC coach's hand. With the game starting at 8 p.m. PT, the fourth quarter could be wrapping up close to midnight, and the Trojans are hoping that their fans will keep their energy no matter how late it gets.
In the letter, Bowden and Riley addressed both USC students and season ticket holders directly.
"To our students: you are the tip of the spear. You lead the charge, and we feed off of your energy. The earlier you arrive, the longer you stay, and the louder you scream, the greater our chances at victory. On Saturday, we need you to bring the juice - for four quarters. We will do the same," wrote Bowden and Riley.
"Season ticket holders: you are our backbone. You give us strength and power, and we need you now more than ever. Just as we preach to our team to start fast, we need you to arrive early and ready to overwhelm our opponents," they continued.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
Michigan State is entering the matchup with USC also at 3-0 as the Spartans are in the second full season with coach Jonathan Smith, but in the past three years, Michigan State has finished with a record below .500.
Can the Trojans hand the Spartans their first loss of the season, or will Michigan State knock USC out of the AP Top 25 Poll? Smith and the Spartans have yet to play a Big Ten game in 2025 with their three wins coming over Western Michigan, Boston College, and Youngstown State.
USC's Upcoming Opponents
While every game is important, USC cannot afford a loss to Michigan State because of the upcoming gauntlet on the Trojans' schedule that includes three straight games against ranked opponents: at No. 9 Illinois, No. 21 Michigan, and at No. 24 Notre Dame.
Later in the season, Riley and company will travel to face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on the road, so taking care of business against Michigan State is key if the Trojans want to compete for a Big Ten Championship or a spot in the College Football Playoff.