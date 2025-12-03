Why USC's Season Has Been A Success For The Program
The No. 16 USC Trojans currently sit at 9-3 after defeating arch-rival UCLA this past weekend. While they aren’t where they want to be just yet, the Trojans are headed in the right direction, and this season shouldn’t be looked at as anything other than a success. From uncertainty preseason to now, the expectation has shifted in a positive way.
From the home atmosphere to recruiting, to the on-field results, and beyond, the Trojans answered the call this season. Slowly, but surely, the tides are turning in Los Angeles.
“LA is a place you’ve got to prove it. It just it is, and I love that about it. I like the fact that people aren't going to show up just because, and I love the fact that you got to go prove it. And when you do, there's no place better,” Coach Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live.
The Coliseum was markedly electric this season, from players to administrators to support staff, everyone played a role in returning one of college football’s most revered stadiums to a place worth coming to again. The Trojans were undefeated at home this season, and the atmosphere was a major reason why. Progress.
Now, as for the football improvement, the major area where the Trojans improved was responding to adversity. The Trojans never let one loss turn into two, or let circumstances keep them from competing at the highest level. In years past, that hasn’t been the case. This season, the growth was clear.
“In all my years as a head coach, I don’t think we’ve had a season where we played this many people and had that many key guys out. I never felt like we had one game where we were quite fully healthy, and it just never came together the way that you would want,” Riley continued.
“A part of you wonders what it would’ve been like to have had some of those guys, but there’s also the test it provided for our program. To see our guys, despite that, win nine games, do so many things well, and as we’re working back to that championship mentality in this program, maybe it wasn’t the best thing for us this year, but it’s going to pay dividends,” added Riley.
Riley is correct in his assessment. Despite the revolving door of players in key spots, the Trojans found a way to remain in the hunt and give themselves a chance. Even in all three losses, it was a game down to the wire. The Trojans aren’t quite back to that elite level they’re so desperately looking to return to, but they are actually close now.
There’s an opportunity to win ten games, win a second consecutive bowl game, and sign a major portion of the composite No. 1 recruiting class in college football for this cycle. That’s real momentum, unlike years past. Now, is it fair for fans to expect more? No question. However, it doesn’t change the current reality.
Patience is a word shunned in the sports world. Maybe for good reason, but the slow brewing in Los Angeles is working. Remove names, expectations, logos, and other factors that sometimes cloud judgment. USC was one of the 20 best teams in the country, and that’s a major step in the right direction for the program.