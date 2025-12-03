All Trojans

Why USC's Season Has Been A Success For The Program

After a rocky two-year stretch, the USC Trojans are heading in the right direction. Changes made by coach Lincoln Riley and USC administration, including the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden have yielded positive results.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 16 USC Trojans currently sit at 9-3 after defeating arch-rival UCLA this past weekend. While they aren’t where they want to be just yet, the Trojans are headed in the right direction, and this season shouldn’t be looked at as anything other than a success. From uncertainty preseason to now,  the expectation has shifted in a positive way.

From the home atmosphere to recruiting, to the on-field results, and beyond, the Trojans answered the call this season. Slowly, but surely, the tides are turning in Los Angeles. 

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“LA is a place you’ve got to prove it. It just it is, and I love that about it. I like the fact that people aren't going to show up just because, and I love the fact that you got to go prove it. And when you do, there's no place better,” Coach Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live.

The Coliseum was markedly electric this season, from players to administrators to support staff, everyone played a role in returning one of college football’s most revered stadiums to a place worth coming to again. The Trojans were undefeated at home this season, and the atmosphere was a major reason why. Progress. 

Now, as for the football improvement, the major area where the Trojans improved was responding to adversity. The Trojans never let one loss turn into two, or let circumstances keep them from competing at the highest level. In years past, that hasn’t been the case. This season, the growth was clear. 

“In all my years as a head coach, I don’t think we’ve had a season where we played this many people and had that many key guys out. I never felt like we had one game where we were quite fully healthy, and it just never came together the way that you would want,” Riley continued.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“A part of you wonders what it would’ve been like to have had some of those guys, but there’s also the test it provided for our program. To see our guys, despite that, win nine games, do so many things well, and as we’re working back to that championship mentality in this program, maybe it wasn’t the best thing for us this year, but it’s going to pay dividends,” added Riley.

Riley is correct in his assessment. Despite the revolving door of players in key spots, the Trojans found a way to remain in the hunt and give themselves a chance. Even in all three losses, it was a game down to the wire. The Trojans aren’t quite back to that elite level they’re so desperately looking to return to, but they are actually close now.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s an opportunity to win ten games, win a second consecutive bowl game, and sign a major portion of the composite No. 1 recruiting class in college football for this cycle. That’s real momentum, unlike years past. Now, is it fair for fans to expect more? No question. However, it doesn’t change the current reality.

Patience is a word shunned in the sports world. Maybe for good reason, but the slow brewing in Los Angeles is working. Remove names, expectations, logos, and other factors that sometimes cloud judgment. USC was one of the 20 best teams in the country, and that’s a major step in the right direction for the program. 

Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

