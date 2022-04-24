Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley Makes Bold Statement After USC's Spring Game

Riley: "If you're in the city and don't feel the momentum about this program, you're not paying attention."

The Lincoln Riley era at USC has officially begun.

The Trojans kicked things off on Saturday, holding their annual spring football game that attracted 33,427 fans. The attendance was the most at any USC spring game since the late 1990s.

"[It was] awesome," said Riley after the game.

“Today was a great example of a lot of progress that has been made in a really short time. There were some big plays on both sides of the ball. We threw and caught the ball pretty well. The offensive line battled well. And the defense tackled well, a lot of open field tackles," said Riley.

“Obviously, this is just the beginning, this is just a step. We’re really excited about our progress and the opportunity today to put it on display for our fans.”

Riley was announced as USC's head football coach on November 28. He is now tasked with turning the Trojans into a championship caliber program, following a 4-8 record last season.

"If you're in the city and don't feel the momentum about this program, you're not paying attention," Riley said on Saturday.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking ahead to when the place is packed."

