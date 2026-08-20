USC Linebacker Position Battle Takes Interesting Turn After Offseason Additions

Linebacker is one of more intriguing battles for the USC Trojans in fall camp because of the inconsistent play they received at the position last season.

Desman Stephens returns after starting all 13 games last season. He’s shown growth heading into his junior season under a new defensive staff, which includes defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and linebacker coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard. He’s moving and reacting quicker than a year ago, despite adding 10 pounds and weighing in at 250 pounds.

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jadyn Walker got his first taste of college football in 2025, after a shoulder injury cost him almost the entirety of his true freshman season. He appeared in all 13 games, including five starts. He too has felt the impact of a new staff and has a better understanding of how to play the linebacker position.

However, neither Stephens nor Walker’s spot is secure heading into the 2026 season. Both guys are being pushed by Washington transfer Deven Bryant. The Trojans new linebacker started 10 games last season for the Huskies last season. He adds Big Ten experience to the room.

Following Tuesdays practice, USC coach Lincoln Riley mentioned Bryant as one of defensive player that has emerged in camp.

“We're really impressed with Devin Bryant,” Riley said. “I think he's had an excellent fall camp at backer. We're pretty deep and pretty talented there.”

The Trojans have a loaded defensive front that could end up going three-deep. But if USC wants to build a dominant front seven, they need the level of play to elevate at the second level.

Talanoa Ili’s Stock Continues to Rise in Fall Camp

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

Freshman Talanoa Ili, a top 100 overall prospect, is one of the more talented linebacker recruits the Trojans have signed in recent memory.

As a freshman at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Ili quickly made a name for himself, earning first team All-Trinity League honors in a conference with no shortage of Power Four prospects in every recruiting cycle.

Bryant, who was a senior at St. John Bosco (Calif.) when Ili was a freshman, recalled during Media Day earlier this month being impressed by him even back then. Bryant was just one of several veterans that had lofty praise for the 2025 MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year during Media Day.

USC Trojans redshirt junior linebacker Deven Bryant | USC Trojans on SI

In addition to Bryant, Ili was another linebacker Riley mentioned on Tuesday as someone that has emerged in camp. Penn State transfer defensive end Zuriah Fisher dropped Ili’s name on Wednesday as a player that is setting the tone in terms of physicality.

Ili’s stock continues to rise with the season opener against San Jose State on Aug. 29 approaching. He is going to be a key reserve and will continue to push those guys ahead of him until he is in the starting lineup.

Redshirt sophomore Elijah Newby, who has been banged up in camp, redshirt junior Ta’Mere Robinson and freshmen Shaun Scott and Taylor Johnson add depth to the room.

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