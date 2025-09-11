USC's Makai Lemon Quietly Climbing College Football Receiver Rankings
Through two weeks of USC football's season, several players on the Trojans roster have impressed offensively and will continue to have a huge impact moving forward. One of those key pieces of USC's offense is wide receiver Makai Lemon.
Lemon has proved in the Trojans' first two games that he is one of the best wide receivers in all of college football. Entering week 3 of the college football season, the USC wideout is third in the country in receiving with 248 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.
Lemon Among The Leaders In Receiving After Week 2
Here are the top-3 leaders in receiving through two weeks:
- UNLV receiver Jaden Bradley - 262 yards
- San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero - 249 yards
- USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon - 248 yards
More recently, Lemon added 158 receiving yards and two touchdown catches on four receptions in USC's 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson was the receiving leader in week 2, recording five receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Seminoles' dominating 77-3 win over East Texas A&M. Robinson is a transfer from USC and a big loss for the Trojans.
Arizona wide receiver Javin Whatley finished second in receiving in week 2 with five receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats 48-3 win over Weber State.
Can Makai Lemon Lead the Country This Season In Receiving?
After an impressive first two games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, there's no doubt that Lemon has the potential to lead the country in receiving this season. The USC wideout leads the Big Ten in receiving through two weeks, and many believe he could be the leader by the end of the season.
Lemon has the quarterback that could help him reach the milestone as the country's leading receiver. Jayden Maiava has built a reliable connection with Lemon since he took over as the starting quarterback in the final stretch of last season.
This season, Maiava and Lemon are both the key players on USC's offense to help lead the Trojans to knew heights in the Big Ten and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, a goal that fans are desperate for.
Since last season, Lemon has formed a duo with USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. With their performance on the field, the two are making a case to be the best wide receiver duo in the country.
The Ohio State wide receiver duo of Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith is also making a case as the best duo at their position. In USC's win over Georgia Southern, Lemon and Lane combined for 249 receiving yards. Lemon will look to build off his performance against Georgia Southern when USC faces the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener in West Lafayette.