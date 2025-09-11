All Trojans

USC's Makai Lemon Quietly Climbing College Football Receiver Rankings

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon was one of the top performers in receiving in week 2. Can the Trojans' wide receiver lead the nation in receiving this season?

Caden Handwork

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Through two weeks of USC football's season, several players on the Trojans roster have impressed offensively and will continue to have a huge impact moving forward. One of those key pieces of USC's offense is wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon has proved in the Trojans' first two games that he is one of the best wide receivers in all of college football. Entering week 3 of the college football season, the USC wideout is third in the country in receiving with 248 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Lemon Among The Leaders In Receiving After Week 2

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here are the top-3 leaders in receiving through two weeks:

  • UNLV receiver Jaden Bradley - 262 yards
  • San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero - 249 yards
  • USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon - 248 yards

More recently, Lemon added 158 receiving yards and two touchdown catches on four receptions in USC's 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson was the receiving leader in week 2, recording five receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Seminoles' dominating 77-3 win over East Texas A&M. Robinson is a transfer from USC and a big loss for the Trojans.

Arizona wide receiver Javin Whatley finished second in receiving in week 2 with five receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats 48-3 win over Weber State.

Can Makai Lemon Lead the Country This Season In Receiving?

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After an impressive first two games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, there's no doubt that Lemon has the potential to lead the country in receiving this season. The USC wideout leads the Big Ten in receiving through two weeks, and many believe he could be the leader by the end of the season.

Lemon has the quarterback that could help him reach the milestone as the country's leading receiver. Jayden Maiava has built a reliable connection with Lemon since he took over as the starting quarterback in the final stretch of last season.

This season, Maiava and Lemon are both the key players on USC's offense to help lead the Trojans to knew heights in the Big Ten and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, a goal that fans are desperate for.

Since last season, Lemon has formed a duo with USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. With their performance on the field, the two are making a case to be the best wide receiver duo in the country.

The Ohio State wide receiver duo of Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith is also making a case as the best duo at their position. In USC's win over Georgia Southern, Lemon and Lane combined for 249 receiving yards. Lemon will look to build off his performance against Georgia Southern when USC faces the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener in West Lafayette.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

