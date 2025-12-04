USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Rank Rises to Elite Status

The No. 16 USC Trojans finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, and a reason for the success has been the offense. USC coach Lincoln Riley built a talented roster, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Maiava is in his second season with the program and took a significant step heading into the season. Not only has Maiava led the Trojans to nine wins, but he is the No. 2 quarterback in the nation in QBR (91.2).

Quarterbacks With Highest QBR In The Nation

Julian Sayin, Ohio State (91.4) Jayden Maiava, USC (91.2) Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (88.3) Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (87.8) Gunner Stockton, Georgia (86.0)

Not only is Maiava in elite company, but the only quarterback with a higher QBR is the Ohio State Buckeyes’ Julian Sayin. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is heavily in the Heisman Trophy conversation and has played at a high level, but Maiava finished the regular season with a higher QBR.

Jayden Maiava's Elite 2025 Season

Maiava has had an elite season with the USC Trojans. The quarterback made his first start with the program in 2024 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He started the final four games of the season, including a win in the Las Vegas Bowl. Maiava’s 2024 success showed his potential for 2025, and the quarterback has lived up to it.

This season, Maiava has passed for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has thrown just eight interceptions and has a 66.2 completion percentage. A big reason Maiava has done well leading the Trojans’ offense down the field is that he is averaging 9.2 yards per completion. The quarterback’s performance this year has kept the Trojans in big games, giving them College Football Playoff hope for the majority of the year.

Maiava has been sacked 14 times, utilizing his legs to extend plays. He earned 150 rushing yards and six touchdowns throughout the regular season.

While Maiava does have elite targets to pass to, such as wide receiver Makai Lemon, he is making big throws, placing the ball in the perfect location for the receiver to make the catch.

Maiava demonstrated his talent throughout the season and has continuously put the Trojans in a position to win this year. The Trojans are bowl eligible, and Maiava can help lead USC to its first 10-win season since 2022.

Will Jayden Maiava Return To USC Next Season

With the regular season over, one of the biggest questions is whether Maiava will return for another season. He has one more year of eligibility remaining, but his success this year could lead him to move on to the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I’ve been so worried about this game. Focused on enjoying this win with my loved ones and teammates. So that's where I'm at right now," Maiava said when asked about next season after the game against UCLA.

If Maiava were to move on to the NFL, he would be one of the top quarterback draft prospects. He could be selected on the second day of the draft, as he has shown he can lead an offense to big wins and continues to work on improving his game.

With his success this season, if Maiava were to return for another year, he could elevate the offense and help the program make a playoff push. Maiava would be in year three with Riley, and being in the same system for multiple seasons can help him continue to develop and compete for a national title. If Maiava were to return to USC, the quarterback would likely be a Heisman Trophy favorite entering the season.

Only time will tell what Maiava will do in 2026, but he has helped USC stay competitive and lead an explosive offense.

