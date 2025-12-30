USC In Recruiting Battle With SEC Team For 4-Star Receiver

A recruiting battle is quietly taking shape between the USC Trojans and Missouri Tigers for 2027 wide receiver Eli Woodard, with Missouri emerging as a legitimate threat as Woodard narrows his focus and begins planning official visits.

Missouri’s Case Is Gaining Real Traction

Woodard, a California native, has been open about taking his time and prioritizing visits over rushing a decision. While USC has long been in the picture, Missouri’s recent momentum, both on the field and in recruiting communication has pushed the Tigers firmly into contention.

Missouri finished the 2025 season 8-4 and ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, navigating adversity along the way. The Tigers briefly lost starting quarterback Beua Pribula after he suffered a serious non-fractured, dislocated left ankle against Vanderbilt. That resilience, combined with Missouri’s offensive identity, has resonated with Woodard.

“That’s actually my hometown team,” Woodard told Rivals. “I’m originally from Missouri and I really like their program a lot. I visited for a game this past season and had a great time. I love the offense and how well I would fit in and the coaches are really making me a priority so I’m going to for sure take an official trip there.”

One thing that could heavily lean in favor of the Tigers is their pathway to real playing time. The team watched as senior Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr. came in and asserted himself as wide reciever one immediately, finishing the season with a team-high 63 catches for 715. The next closest receiver production-wise was freshman Donovan Olugbode with 25 catches for 352 yards. With Kevin Coleman Jr. likely set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, the Tigers will soon be in search a new wide receiver and Woodard could be pitched as the guy to take that role.

The Trojans path to playing time is not nearly as promising mainly due to the success of the No.1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. In anticipation of the departure of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobe Lane to the NFL Draft, the Trojans were very active in recruiting talent at the wide receiver position. With four-star receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan Feaster, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver, that is practically a whole new receiver core needing development.

With those players likely as a priority, Woodard may view this as road block to showing off his talents on Saturdays. Coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are well known for their wide receiver development but their depth at the position may end up being their downfall in a recruiting race like this one.

USC’s Longstanding Presence

USC, however, remains deeply embedded in Woodard’s recruitment. The Trojans offered him in June after he attended a USC summer camp, where only a handful of prospects earned scholarships.

Woodard has spent more time around USC than any other program per Rivals, and the recent rise of USC receivers only strengthens that case. Makai Lemon has developed into a potential top-20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Ja’Kobi Lane remains a projected early-round selection despite an injury-riddled season, and freshman Tanook Hines flashed meaningful promise in limited opportunities.

That track record reinforces USC’s ability to develop receivers within its system, a point that continues to resonate as Woodard evaluates his options.

Inside receivers coach Chad Savage has been central to USC’s push, per Rivals. His recruiting track record matters, particularly after he played a key role in flipping four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State late in the previous cycle.

Woodard plans to wait until the spring or early summer to make a decision, giving both USC and Missouri time to make their strongest case. As official visits approach, this recruitment is shaping up as a true coast-to-Midwest battle, one that may not be decided quickly, but is clearly heating up.