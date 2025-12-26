Betting Odds Shift Before Alamo Bowl Between USC and TCU

Although the USC Trojans have sustained a handful of defections to the transfer portal plus some opt-outs, they still remain as the betting favorite vs. TCU in their upcoming Alamo Bowl showdown.

USC opened up as -5.5 favorites over the Horned Frogs according to ESPN BET, but have since seen a jump to their odds despite having key contributors announce their intention to not play The Trojans now are -6.5 point favorites to win the Alamo Bowl.

Growing Favorites

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans are growing as favorites to beat TCU and could have their odds rise even higher by the time kickoff swings around.

When the bowl game was originally announced and the odds were officially released, USC's immediate roster future was unknown.

But then, players like quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan announced that they were coming back for another season and will be playing in the Alamo Bowl to close out the season.

It was not only a big win for the Trojans' future plans, but it secured them a stable them a spot in the program's future.

TCU To Miss Key Players

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) sets the play during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's not hard to see why the Trojans are growing favorites over TCU. The Horned Frogs have been hit just as hard by transfer portal entries. Their star quarterback Josh Hoover made his plans known to enter the transfer portal after the end of the regular season.

Hoover threw for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, but elected to hit the portal to pursue different opportunities. He's a talented quarterback who will have plenty of suitors on the market, but his presence was big for the success for the Horned Frogs' offense.

Jordan Dwyer, TCU's second-leading wide receiver, will also not be available due to a foot injury he sustained during bowl prep. The combination Hoover's departure and Dwyer's injury will severely hamper TCU's pass attack vs. a feisty USC secondary.

Game Prediction

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC will be facing off against one of the most talented teams in the country and will have to be at their best in order to come home with the win. The Horned Frogs come into the game, winners of their final two games of the year. They have looked really good at-times during this year and will pose as a real threat to the Trojans.

Not only do oddsmakers think the Trojans are going to win, but the numbers agree too. USC has a 69.8 percent chance of beating TCU according to ESPN Analytics.

Expect to see a big game from the Trojans' offense, particularly their pass attack with Maiava returning at the quarterback spot..

