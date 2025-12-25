Mark Stoops Could Thrive As USC's Defensive Coordinator Amid Rumors

Since emerging as a potential candidate to join new Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s coaching staff, USC fans are on pins and needles regarding the future of their defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. In his two seasons as USC’s defensive coordinator, Lynn has built the physicality of the Trojans' defense, resulting in major improvement on the field.

With the possibility of Lynn leaving to be the defensive coordinator of his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions, several coaches would be considered decent replacements for him. A candidate who would be a top defensive coordinator for the Trojans is former Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

After 13 seasons as the coach of Kentucky, Stoops was fired following the Wildcats' second straight losing season. Stoops had a 72-80 overall record with a Kentucky team that he rebuilt and helped compete with some of the best teams in the SEC. Stoops has experience as a defensive coordinator and could be a great addition to USC coach Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff, if Lynn decides to depart for Penn State.

Mark Stoops' Experience As Defensive Coach

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops works the sideline as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Nov. 15, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stoops’ defensive resume includes defensive coordinator positions with Arizona (2004-2009) and Florida State (2010-2012). During his time with the Seminoles before leaving for Kentucky in 2013, Stoops' Florida State defense helped lead the Seminoles to an ACC Championship and a win in the Orange Bowl in 2012.

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

During his time with Oklahoma, Riley worked with Stoops' brother Bob Stoops during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Riley was Oklahoma's offensive coordinator before taking over Stoops as the coach of the Sooners in 2017. Riley hiring the brother of someone he is familiar with as defensive coordinator would benefit the Trojans heading into a 2026 season that is expected to feature high expectations for USC.

Why Bringing In Stoops As Replacement For Lynn Will Motivate USC's Defense

Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops runs onto the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Bringing Stoops to USC could also motivate the Trojans' defense heading into next season. The performance of USC’s defense next season will be extremely crucial as the Trojans are expected to face a challenging Big Ten schedule.

Before his firing, Stoops expressed his interest in staying with Kentucky, but he was fired after the Wildcats' 5-7 season. A defensive coordinator position at USC is likely to motivate Stoops and present a new challenge in his remarkable coaching career.

After being fired from Kentucky, Stoops will want to make a statement that he's still a quality football coach, and what better way to do that than to help lead USC to the CFP in what many expect is a make-or-break season for Riley.

The Trojans have several talented returning starters next season, as well as top defensive newcomers, a part of USC’s 2026 No. 1 recruiting class. If the opportunity to be USC's defensive coordinator becomes available and Stoops decides to take the position, he will have the players to help him succeed.

Recommended Articles