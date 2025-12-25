USC's Running Back Room Takes Hit After NFL Draft Decision
USC Trojans running back Eli Sanders will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Sanders spent just one season with the Trojans in 2025, playing in six games before suffering a season ending injury.
Eli Sanders Declares For NFL Draft
After five seasons playing college football, Eli Sanders will be taking the next step in his career. He put out this statement on his official Instagram account.
“Football has been a dream I’ve been chasing my entire life…I want to start by thanking Iowa State for giving me that first shot…Then to New Mexico…And finally, to USC. This place has been the culmination of my college career,” Sanders said. “USC has been like a second family…with that said, I’m excited to announce that I’m declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”
Sanders started out his collegiate career in 2021 with the Iowa State Cyclones. He only played in four games as a freshman and came back to Iowa State as a redshirt freshman in 2022. After a third season there in 2023, Sanders transferred to New Mexico.
New Mexico was where Sanders had his breakout season, racking up 1,063 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He entered the portal for the second start offseason, this time transferring to USC for what would be his final season in college. Sanders unfortunately had his 2025 season cut short after six games with a knee injury.
For his entire college career, Sanders had 2,030 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns with 395 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
USC's Running Back Room
USC’s running back room was tested this season. The Trojans entered 2025 with their top two backs being Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. During USC’s October win over the Michigan Wolverines, they lost both of them to injury in the first half.
USC coach Lincoln Riley had to turn to walk-on running back King Miller to be the lead back for the remainder of the season. Miller took full advantage of the opportunity. Miller ended the season with 873 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while averaging an outstanding 6.7 yards per carry.
Earlier this offseason, Miller re-signed with the Trojans for the 2026 season.
USC also re-signed Waymond Jordan, who didn't play after getting injured against Michigan. Jordan was the lead back up until this point in the season. He rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
In addition to losing Sanders, USC will be without running back Bryan Jackson. Jackson entered the transfer portal this offseason. In his two seasons at USC in 2024 and 2025, Jackson rushed for 311 yards and five touchdowns.
USC has one more game this season before 2026 officially gets underway. They will play the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30 in the Alamo Bowl.
