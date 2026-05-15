USC Recruiting Linebacker Brother of 5-Star Trojans Player

The USC Trojans appear to be moving towards another east coast recruiting win. Within the same household too after locking in five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle for 2026.

Dylan Wafle on USC Trojans Radar

Cherry Hill West's Jordon DeJesus Gonzalez is sacked by Middletown South's Colin Gallagher and Luke Wafle during the first half of the Cherry Hill West vs. Middletown South NJSIAA Central Group 4 playoff football game at Middletown High School South in Middletown, NJ Friday, October 28, 2022. | Tanya Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC is attempting to close out the recruiting chase for linebacker Dylan Wafle, according to Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals Friday.

This Wafle stars for Avon Old Farms in Avon, Ct., though. Older brother Luke starred for The Hun School and became a highly coveted 6-6 edge rusher in New Jersey.

Still, the 6-1 linebacker has been courted by notable power conference suitors. Biggins revealed Wafle is down to USC and an ACC representative in close proximity.

"The younger brother of USC freshman and former No. 1 overall recruit Luke Wafle, the younger Wafle is essentially down to the Trojans and Boston College," Biggins wrote. "It’s tough to envision him going anywhere other than USC and that 16 man class might actually be wrapped up."

USC Presents Advantage for Dylan Wafle

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) hangs on to the ball after a complete pass as he is stopped by USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's more than an opportunity to play alongside Luke that's at stake for the inside linebacker.

Boston College holds seven current commits, including one linebacker already on board in Will Mettee. Yet the Eagles face instability, which could turn away the Atlantic Coast defender.

Boston College is coming off a disastrous 2-10 season, including finishing 1-7 in conference play. Its defense ranked among the worst in the nation for points allowed at 32.8 per game. It also doesn't help that the tackles for a loss leader was a defensive back (Omar Thornton).

Obviously the allure of playing closer to home and building out your own legacy can intrigue Wafle. But choosing Boston College could mean facing a coaching change. Head coach Bill O'Brien is among many on the hot seat this fall and it's his staff who are recruiting Wafle to come over.

A potentially abrupt change, especially midseason, could coax Wafle to back away from Boston College.

Dilemma Dylan Wafle Still Faces with USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This 2027 USC class is already starting to fill out thanks to the efforts of general manager Chad Bowen, defensive line coach Shaun Nua and new USC linebackers coach Mike Ekeler.

Wafle saw how much of a high priority older brother became for the USC staff. Luke Wafle is already impressing the Trojans with mix of size/power and hand combat in the trenches.

The younger brother could enter a crowded linebacker room though. USC addressed the position already with local recruit Josiah Poyer from St. John Bosco in Bellflower for 2027. But he's not even the biggest future land of troy 'backer.

Talanoa Ili represents the future through the 2026 class. He's a downhill destroyer who looks ready to play against the Big Ten right away. USC also added local stars Shaun Scott from Mater Dei and Taylor Johnson from Cajon High of San Bernardino to fill the linebacker room.

Wafle could be seen more as a depth piece here. But he doesn't have much else to choose from outside of Boston College. Hence why USC rises as a favorite to land one more Wafle.

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