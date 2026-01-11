Why Luke Wafle Is USC's Biggest Recruiting Steal

The Navy All-American Bowl featured several USC Trojans signees from the 2026 recruiting class, but four-star defensive end Luke Wafle made his presence felt the most.

Not only did Wafle participate, but he was named the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl MVP. The Trojans are gaining an elite athlete on the defensive line, who will help USC‘s defense take a big step in 2026. Landing the top prospect from the state of New Jersey showcases the Trojans' national brand while also supplementing USC's current focus on California. For USC to steal Wafle away from the East Coast might be the Trojans' biggest recruiting win in the class of 2026.

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Luke Wafle Showcases Physicality

The game featured top prospects from both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, split into two teams, East and West. Wafle put up an impressive performance, finishing the game with three sacks, which is a game record according to Rivals.

He also recorded three tackles for loss, and fumble recovery, and several pressures, making his presence known. With Wafle’s performance in the game and throughout practice, he is proving that he can be a player to step into USC’s lineup quickly and make a difference on the Trojans' defense.

Wafle is a highly anticipated prospect joining USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. While USC holds the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, gaining several elite athletes, Wafle could be the Trojans’ best newcomer.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Luke Wafle To be A Difference Maker For USC Trojans

Wafle is one of the top prospects from the 2026 recruiting class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is a four-star prospect, the No. 39 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 1 player from New Jersey. He committed to USC in June, picking the Trojans over elite programs such as Ohio State.

In his senior season at The Hun School, Wafle recorded 99 tackles, including 37 for loss and 23 sacks. Throughout practice for the Navy All-American Bowl, Wafle has been trending for his effort. Going up against some of the top recruits in the nation, the Wafle showcased that he can play against elite talent at a high level.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Wafle will bring size and athleticism to USC’s defense. With his size, USC could move him around on the defensive line, bringing versatility to his game.

The Big Ten is a physical conference, and Wafle is showing his potential to step in quickly as a difference maker. USC’s defense was a talking point throughout the season with its inconsistencies, but Wafle will be a fresh face that will elevate the Trojans.

The Trojans staff will face some changes, seeking a new offensive coordinator, but defensive lines coach Eric Henderson is set to return and can put Wafle in a position to develop and succeed.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have several returning players next season. While Wafle can step in quickly with USC, the incoming freshman has the time to develop.

Returning to the team is defensive end Kameryn Crawford, who led the team with 5.5 sacks in 2025. Also returning is defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, who showed high potential throughout the year, despite playing with a stress fracture in his foot throughout the season.

Despite inconsistencies in 2025, having key returners as well as bringing in an elite player like Wafle can result in the Trojans' defensive line showing immense improvement. As USC chases a College Football Playoff appearance, fixing the defense was crucial, and whether Wafle starts or is put in the rotation, he can play a role in elevating the Trojans in 2026.

