Rising Recruit Nikolas Stevens Speaks Openly on Interest, Offer from USC Trojans

The USC Trojans show they don't hesitate to launch their aggressive recruiting methods coast-to-coast.

On one end, members of the USC coaching staff flew by helicopter into San Diego to ensure five-star Honor Fa'alave-Johnson stayed committed to the Trojans' 2027 class. Then on the other side, USC aims to sweep up the Atlantic coastline too by sendng coaches out there to chase recruits.

Maryland Class of 2028 prospect Nikolas Stevens represents the latter.

Nikolas Stevens Pulls Back Curtain on USC Offer

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The trench standout from DeMatha Catholic spoke with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI about his offer from USC that arrived on May 4. Including revealing which coach told him about his new opportunity to come out west.

"Coach Sky Jones offered me. He sat down and wanted to get to know me and my situation," Stevens said in revealing the new defensive tackles coach at USC is the one making a run at him. "He was really explaining what he wants to do this season and explaining how it is out there in Southern California."

Jones received a promotion from coach Lincoln Riley back on Feb. 17. The man who now joins defensive line coach Shaun Nua in the trenches immediately hit the ground running in going after highly touted interior defensive linemen like Stevens.

He's already closing fast on 15 scholarship offers ahead of the fall football season, with Jones making sure USC is on his radar.

Nikolas Stevens Dives Into What He Likes About Watching USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder lives in a region where USC's Big Ten rival the Maryland Terrapins are on his television screen. He's also used to watching Penn State, Ohio State, Rutgers and every other university in close proximity to his home.

But he's observed the Trojans before, especially in closely watching prized 2025 signing Jahkeem Stewart as he told USC Trojans on SI. Stevens himself brings a similar cat-quick burst once the football is snapped and brings identical disruption to the trenches.

"I watched him and USC plenty over the season because they are normally a high ranking team setting a standard," Stevens said. "Something that stands out to be is the tone they want to set and how their play style fits with me."

Heres some clips from the Imhotep Game on saturday 30-14!! Onto the next!! #GoStags❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/LVVV1KGTYZ — Nikolas Stevens (@Nstevens_99) September 7, 2025

Stevens unleashes his quick get-off on a consistent basis under the Friday night lights. He's often the first defender in front of the running back or quarterback before finishing the play off. Jones clearly took a liking to Stevens' foot speed and ability to shoot through gaps quick, leading into the offer.

Can USC Land Nikolas Stevens?

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

Next comes this task out of the land of troy's coaching office and recruiting department: Getting Stevens to fly out and visit Los Angeles.

Will USC have Stevens come over on a visit now that the offer was made?

"Yes I do plan in visiting USC soon because I do have a family member there in California," Stevens said.

Looks like June rises as the potential timeframe when the east coast talent will visit the campus.

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