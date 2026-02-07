USC’s Rushing Attack Might Quietly Be The Best in the Big Ten

USC already finished with a top-six rushing offense in the Big Ten last season. That alone was notable. Doing it while rotating backs, battling injuries, and leaning heavily on elite wide receivers made it even more impressive. Heading into 2026, the Trojans aren’t just positioned to improve, they’re positioned to take control.

In a conference defined by physicality and ground dominance, USC Trojans have a real path to owning the Big Ten rushing crown. Here’s why.

1. A Rare Returning Backfield Advantage

The Big Ten’s rushing landscape is undergoing a quiet reset. Of the 12 conference running backs who rushed for 800+ yards last season, six are gone, four to the NFL Draft, one to graduation, and one via transfer. That attrition matters. It leaves very few proven high-volume runners returning. USC’s King Miller is one of them.

Despite opening the season buried on the depth chart, Miller finished seventh in the Big Ten in rushing yards and now ranks third among returning rushers. His breakout wasn’t gradual, it was abrupt. After becoming the starter in Week 7 against Michigan, Miller recorded four games of 120+ rushing yards and looked every bit like a feature back.

Context matters here. Prior to that Michigan game, Miller had just 11 carries across four games. He still finished top-seven.

Now project forward. Miller enters 2026 as the unquestioned running back No.1, paired with rising senior Waymond Jordan, who ranked top-20 in conference rushing despite missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. With both healthy, USC has something rare in today’s Big Ten: a legitimate two-back punch with 1,000-yard upside on both sides.

2. Offensive Line Continuity Is a Cheat Code

In the transfer-portal era, offensive line continuity is currency. USC is rich. The Trojans return their entire starting offensive line, tackles Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu, guards Noa and Tobias Raymond, and center Killian O’Connor. All five have played together. All five are upperclassmen. And all five have multiple seasons in Lincoln Riley’s system.

That continuity already paid dividends. USC averaged over six yards per carry last season and finished top-10 in the Big Ten in both rushing offense and yards per attempt, despite rotating backs and missing Jordan down the stretch.

The upside grows further with the addition of five-star tackle Keenyi Pope, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound presence who adds power packages, jumbo looks, and future flexibility.

This isn’t just about talent, it’s about timing. Veteran lines don’t need to learn how to communicate. They impose will early. USC’s line is built to do exactly that.

3. Jayden Maiava Adds the Final Stress Point

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC doesn’t need its quarterback to be a runner. It needs him to be a problem. Jayden Maiava logged just 54 carries for 157 yards and six touchdowns last season. Those numbers undersell his impact. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Maiava’s value is situational, short yardage, goal-line packages, and designed keepers that punish defensive overcommitment.

With a younger wide receiver group integrating early in the season, leaning into the run game makes strategic sense. Adding quarterback involvement forces defenses into hesitation. That hesitation creates cutback lanes for Miller, downhill space for Jordan, and cleaner windows in the passing game.

USC already proved it could run without quarterback help. In 2026, adding Maiava as a controlled variable may be the difference between good and dominant. USC doesn’t need to reinvent its offense. It just needs continuity, health, and leverage.

With all three aligned, the Trojans may be taking a philosophical pivot to what makes their offense great, but having a top rushing attack could be just the change they need to take the program to the next level.