The Impact of Elijah Paige’s Return for USC's Offense

USC received good news this offseason when they retained all five starters on their offensive line. None bigger than Elijah Paige, a two-year starter at left tackle.

Despite running an "Air Raid" offense and establishing a reputation for his development of quarterbacks, USC coach Lincoln Riley wants to run the football to create a more balanced approach. It's when his offenses have been the most successful and having a veteran offensive line can help make that vision a reality.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Paige earned his first career start in the 2023 Holiday Bowl during his true freshman season and then became a full-time starter the following season. But it wasn’t the greatest start.

He struggled mightily in the Trojans first ever Big Ten game against Michigan. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss found himself constantly getting picked up off the turf in Ann Arbor, and Paige was benched at halftime. It proved to be the best thing to happen to Paige because he responded and went onto become a Freshman All-American.

Paige started all 13 games in 2024 but this past season he dealt with a pair of injuries that limited his availability. The first came against Michigan State in week 4, which cost him a month of season, and then the second came against Iowa in week 12 that effectively ended his season.

It’s worth noting all four of the Trojans losses came with Paige out of the lineup. His availability may not have changed the outcome, but the USC offensive line is most effective when he’s on the field. Paige is the anchor of the offensive line. And when is in the lineup Paige in the lineup, it allows Tobias Raymond to stay at guard, the spot he is best suited for.

Protecting Jayden Maiava’s Blindside

Eliminating turnovers will continue to be a point of emphasis for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava in the offseason.

Last season, Maiava threw eight interceptions in the six games Paige was out of the lineup and just two interceptions in the seven games Paige started. Having his blindside secured made a huge difference.

And if the Trojans can stay healthy, they’ll have continuity on the offensive line. It’s a luxury for any team but especially in the Big Ten and even more so for Maiava, who has started 31 games in his career.

The USC signal-caller is entering his third year with the program and the expectation is that he continues to ascend and having a veteran heavy offensive line can certainly help with his development.

Dominant Run Game

The Trojans do return its two leading rushers from last season in Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

Similar to Paige, Jordan had his season cut short because of an injury, but when he was on the field, the former No. 1 JUCO running back was a massive hit in his first season with the Trojans. The transition from the junior college ranks to major college football was seamless for Jordan.

In his absence, Miller exploded onto the scene and kept the Trojans run game rolling the second half of the season. With their star running backs and entire offensive line returning, USC has a golden opportunity to establish one of the more dominant run games in the country.

The teams that go far in the College Football Playoff, have a common theme. A physical offensive line that can impose its will and possess the ability to run the football.

