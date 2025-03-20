USC Football Spring Schedule Released: Lincoln Riley Consequential Offseason
The USC Trojans will open spring practice on Tuesday, March 25 as they head into year four under coach Lincoln Riley. Programs are allowed to conduct 15 on-field practice sessions over a 34-year period. The Trojans will not host a spring game at the conclusion of practices on April 26.
USC added 11 players via the transfer portal and will have 14 early enrollees from their 2025 recruiting class take part in spring practice, headlined by the two crown jewels of the class, five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
There are several pressing questions heading into this spring period, starting with the growth of redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava. Riley turned to Maiava late in the 2024 season and he went 3–1 as a starter, including a thrilling win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas bowl. Although Maiava helped the Trojans end the season on a high note, his four-game stretch was filled with up-and-down performances. Turnovers and inconsistent accuracies were constant struggles for Maiava.
Maiava is the heavy favorite to be the Trojans starter and will have a full offseason to work with Riley to improve, but Longstreet will certainly push him over the next month and into fall camp. USC added former five-star Sam Huard to round out the quarterback room. A lot of the Trojans success in 2025 will be based off of how much Maiava has improved in the offseason.
Running backs Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner are gone, and in comes New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked junior college running to be the Trojans new one-two punch. Sophomore Bryan Jackson showed glimpses last season and will compete for more playing time.
Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane form one of the top receiving duos in college football, but what about the rest of the receiving core around them? Kyron Hudson, Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson all left via the portal and Kyle Ford exhausted his eligibility. The Trojans added Boise State transfer Prince Strachan, but will need some of their young pass-catchers to step up. Redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan, a former top 100 recruit is primed to step into a larger role and four-star Corey Simms is among the early enrollees on campus competing for playing time.
The Trojans lost three starters from its offensive line a year ago but were able to add Syracuse center J'Onre Reed and Purdue guard DJ Wingfield, both will be plug-and-play starters. Tackle Elijah Paige and guard Alani Noa are returning starters and Tobias Raymond is the heavy favorite to start at right tackle after stepping into that spot in the bowl game. The question for USC will be the depth behind them. All four of the Trojans signees from the 2025 class will take part in spring practice.
MORE: Why 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Believes In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans, Miami, Ohio State In Lead For 4-Star Recruit Favour Akih
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Said About 'Stellar' USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
Defensive line was a concern for the Trojans in 2024, now it could their biggest strength. USC had two players on their defensive front that weighed over 300 pounds last season, they will have six this seasons, and four players that weigh over 290. Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett are the Trojans two big additions to the interior part of the defensive line.
The question will be can USC develop a much better pass rush than they had a year ago. Kameryn Fountain is expected to make big strides in his sophomore campaign, Braylan Shelby showed flashes in his second season on campus and Anthony Lucas will return after suffering a season-ending injury in early October. Redshirt freshman Elijah Newby, a former four-star recruit has officially moved from linebacker to defensive end after playing that spot in the bowl game. Stewart has the ability to play end or tackle.
With Newby moving to defensive end, the Trojans linebacker room just got a lot thinner. Eric Gentry and Desman Stephens II will be the starters but there isn’t much depth behind them. Anthony Beavers Jr. is now a full-time linebacker after previously playing a hybrid linebacker/safety role. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker appeared in just one game last season and both of the Trojans two signees in the 2025 cycle will not arrive until the summer.
Safety Kamari Ramsey is the only returning starter in the secondary. USC added his high school teammate and godbrother, cornerback DJ Harvey from San Jose State to pair with DeCarlos Nicholson. The two redshirt seniors are the favorites to start for an inexperienced USC secondary However, just because the room is young doesn’t mean they are lacking talent. Redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley will push the veterans in the spring and into fall camp.
Senior Prophet Brown will step into the nickel role. The Trojans have three cornerbacks from their 2025 class are on campus, Alex Graham, Trestin Castro and James Johnson. NC State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald will step into the starting role at safety opposite of Ramsey. Christian Pierce and Marquis Gallegos will be the backups.
After back-to-back disappointing seasons, Riley faces a pressure packed year in 2025. The Trojans have been hot on the recruiting trail for the 2026 cycle, but results need to be seen on the field.