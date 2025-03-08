USC Trojans’ Jahkeem Stewart Primed For Immediate Impact as True Freshman
Defensive line was a big area of need for the USC Trojans following the conclusion of the 2024 season. Plague by injuries and a redshirt from Bear Alexander, the Trojans lacked the necessary depth and experience throughout the season.
USC went all in during the winter transfer portal and with their 2025 recruiting class, which included Edna Karr (La.) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Originally the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle, Stewart reclassified in the fall and had one of the more intriguing recruitments in the 2025 cycle. USC made a strong push for Stewart and ultimately landed the coveted prospect over in-state LSU, Oregon and Ohio State.
The New Orleans native is expected to make an immediate impact in D’Anton Lynn’s defense as a true freshman. Because of the reclassification and being deemed ineligible because of an in-season transfer from New Orleans’ St. Augustine to Edna Karr, Stewart only played one season of high school football. St. Augustine has rules against graduating early.
As a sophomore at St. Augustine, Stewart registered 85 total tackles, including 33 for loss and 20 sacks. He dominated at recruiting camps and bypassed the traditional recruiting path for a professional training regime to help prepare him for next level. His unusual path didn’t push college coaches away because of his unique blend of size, power and speed was too much to ignore.
USC coach Lincoln Riley had some lofty admiration for Stewart when he spoke about him on the first day of the Early National Signing Period in December.
“Jahkeem is someone that we targeted very early on, the tough thing was so did everyone else,” Riley said. "He’s a neat young man, we got to spend a lot of time with him, he was able to come out to LA several times throughout the process.
“Everybody sees the physical ability, the length, he has a very unique combination physically but I do think Jahkeem’s mentality, the way he attacks, his confidence, he has a really gritty, tough hardworking mentality and I think that is what really makes him such an outstanding prospect and what made him a dominant high school player.”
Stewart has been on college radars since he received his first offer in middle school. His maturity and work ethic has always stood out to those that have been around him and has carried over to his short time on USC’s campus. Stewart has made the quite the impression, according to On3.
A year ago defensive line was an area of concern for USC, now it could be an area of strength under defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua.
Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett are plug-and-play guys in the interior of the defensive line. The Trojans also return Devan Thompkins, Kobe Pepe and Jide Abasiri return at defensive tackle. Kameryn Fountain is expected to make major strides as a sophomore after showing tremendous flashes during his freshman campaign at defensive end. Senior Anthony Lucas returns after suffered a season-ending injury against Penn State on Oct. 12.
Stewart can play tackle or end, either way the talented recruit from New Orleans has the makings to become a Freshman All-American in 2025.