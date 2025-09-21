USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues This Key Streak In Win Over Michigan State
The USC Trojans moved to 4-0 for the third time in four years under coach Lincoln Riley in their 45-31win over Michigan State. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava proved himself to be in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the Big Ten in the winning effort.
Maiava threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed over 65 percent of his passes for the third time this season, showcasing his improved efficiency under center.
Turning On The Jets
Maiava had his best game of the season on his feet, scrambling for 31 yards and two touchdowns. It's the third time in his career and second time as Trojan where he scored multiple rushing touchdowns in a game. Last season vs. Notre Dame was the last time he rushed for multiple scores.
USC's run game as a whole was mightily impressive vs. the Spartans. The Trojans ran for 283 yards and three touchdowns as a team. In the red zone, the constant threat of running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan allowed for Maiava to have operate more freely as a runner in the red zone.
Maiava's Streak Continues
Arguably the most important stat out of Maiava's line was zero turnovers. The Trojans' quarterback has made an extended effort to take care of the ball and it has paid off in a big way for USC's offense. Maiava has not thrown an interception through four games and as a result the Trojans have a top ten scoring offense.
Maiava has had the talent to succeed at this level, but had a turnover issue early in his career. He tried doing too much and would get too reckless with the ball, but has since learned to play within the Trojans' scheme.
No Lane, No Problem
USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was ruled questionable prior to the start of the game and never ended up suiting up for the Trojans. As a result, the Trojans turned to wide receiver Makai Lemon in Lane's absence.
Despite drawing the Spartans' secondary's full attention, Lemon reeled in a season-high eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown in the win. On the ground, he handled two carries for 11 yards a touchdown. Lemon came up big for the Trojans late in the second half with a couple of key receptions and helped the close the door on Michigan State.
Maiava and Lemon's connection started to really heat up towards the end of the 2024 season. In the Trojans' final two games of last season, Lemon totaled 15 catches for 232 yards. Through four games this season, Lemon has 24 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns.
If the Trojans' duo can continue building on each performance, Maiava and Lemon could be up for some serious hardware at the end of the season.