All Trojans

Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans

The USC Trojans stayed unbeaten with a 45–31 win over the Michigan State Spartans. While the Trojans’ offense once again powered the result, there were both standouts and lingering concerns as USC continues its first full slate of Big Ten play.

Nathan Fusco

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans stayed unbeaten with a 45–31 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night at the Coliseum. The victory pushed Lincoln Riley’s squad to 4–0 on the season and gave USC a second straight Big Ten win. While the Trojans’ offense once again powered the result, there were both standouts and lingering concerns as USC continues its first full slate of Big Ten play.

Similar names are rising toward the top each week, and there is one concerning habit that needs to be fixed.

USC Trojans Big Ten Football Michigan State Spartans Biggest Winners Biggest Losers Makai Lemon Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Biggest Winners for USC Trojans

Winner: Makai Lemon

Makai Lemon reminded everyone why he is one of the most reliable wide receivers in the conference. The junior hauled in nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown, consistently finding soft spots in Michigan State’s coverage. Lemon’s ability to move the chains while also threatening deep made him the go-to option for USC’s passing attack.

His performance also underscored how important he is to balancing the offense. Defenses have little room for error when Lemon is involved, and his steady production gave USC an offensive anchor in a high-scoring game.

Winner: Waymond Jordan

Waymond Jordan delivered one of his best performances as a Trojan. The running back carried the ball 18 times for 157 yards, averaging an eye-popping 8.7 yards per attempt. His burst through the line of scrimmage and ability to finish runs kept Michigan State on its heels throughout the night.

MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class

MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game

Jordan’s consistency helped the Trojans maintain rhythm and avoid becoming one-dimensional. In a matchup where the Spartans tried to control the clock, Jordan’s success on the ground proved vital in keeping USC’s tempo where it needed to be.

USC Trojans Big Ten Football Win Over Michigan State Spartans Biggest Winners Biggest Losers
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Biggest Losers for USC Trojans

Loser: USC Defense

The Trojans’ defense was not disastrous, but it was far from dominant. Michigan State managed long possessions and moved the ball effectively on the ground, creating a sense that USC still needs to outgun its opponents to secure wins.

Allowing 31 points underscored the gap between USC’s offensive firepower and its defensive reliability. While turnovers and key stops have surfaced at times this season, the Trojans remain vulnerable against balanced attacks. As the schedule toughens, those lapses could become more costly.

USC Trojans Big Ten Football Win Over Michigan State Spartans Biggest Winners Biggest Loses
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Loser: Nick Marsh

Spartans wideout Nick Marsh returned from injury with hopes of making a statement, but the Trojan secondary kept him quiet. Marsh finished with just two catches for 28 yards, a modest impact compared to the production he showed earlier this season.

While Michigan State was able to move the ball with other options, Marsh’s limited night was a missed opportunity for a team that needed a spark in the passing game.

USC’s 45–31 win was another reminder of the Trojans’ offensive ceiling. Makai Lemon and Waymond Jordan carried the load, ensuring Lincoln Riley’s squad remained undefeated through four weeks. But the defensive questions remain, and they will define whether this team can make a serious run in the Big Ten.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

Home/Football