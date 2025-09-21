Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans
The USC Trojans stayed unbeaten with a 45–31 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night at the Coliseum. The victory pushed Lincoln Riley’s squad to 4–0 on the season and gave USC a second straight Big Ten win. While the Trojans’ offense once again powered the result, there were both standouts and lingering concerns as USC continues its first full slate of Big Ten play.
Similar names are rising toward the top each week, and there is one concerning habit that needs to be fixed.
Biggest Winners for USC Trojans
Winner: Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon reminded everyone why he is one of the most reliable wide receivers in the conference. The junior hauled in nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown, consistently finding soft spots in Michigan State’s coverage. Lemon’s ability to move the chains while also threatening deep made him the go-to option for USC’s passing attack.
His performance also underscored how important he is to balancing the offense. Defenses have little room for error when Lemon is involved, and his steady production gave USC an offensive anchor in a high-scoring game.
Winner: Waymond Jordan
Waymond Jordan delivered one of his best performances as a Trojan. The running back carried the ball 18 times for 157 yards, averaging an eye-popping 8.7 yards per attempt. His burst through the line of scrimmage and ability to finish runs kept Michigan State on its heels throughout the night.
MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game
Jordan’s consistency helped the Trojans maintain rhythm and avoid becoming one-dimensional. In a matchup where the Spartans tried to control the clock, Jordan’s success on the ground proved vital in keeping USC’s tempo where it needed to be.
Biggest Losers for USC Trojans
Loser: USC Defense
The Trojans’ defense was not disastrous, but it was far from dominant. Michigan State managed long possessions and moved the ball effectively on the ground, creating a sense that USC still needs to outgun its opponents to secure wins.
Allowing 31 points underscored the gap between USC’s offensive firepower and its defensive reliability. While turnovers and key stops have surfaced at times this season, the Trojans remain vulnerable against balanced attacks. As the schedule toughens, those lapses could become more costly.
Loser: Nick Marsh
Spartans wideout Nick Marsh returned from injury with hopes of making a statement, but the Trojan secondary kept him quiet. Marsh finished with just two catches for 28 yards, a modest impact compared to the production he showed earlier this season.
While Michigan State was able to move the ball with other options, Marsh’s limited night was a missed opportunity for a team that needed a spark in the passing game.
USC’s 45–31 win was another reminder of the Trojans’ offensive ceiling. Makai Lemon and Waymond Jordan carried the load, ensuring Lincoln Riley’s squad remained undefeated through four weeks. But the defensive questions remain, and they will define whether this team can make a serious run in the Big Ten.