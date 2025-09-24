All Trojans

Rising USC Tight End Looks to George Kittle for Next-Level Impact

The USC Trojans face their first ranked matchup on the road after a home win over Michigan State. With his second touchdown of the year, tight end Walker Lyons is emerging as one of Lincoln Riley’s most reliable offensive weapons.

Teddy King

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
After his second score of the 2025 football season, USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyon’s offseason development is turning heads of many.

The sophomore from Folsom, California has seen numerous snaps throughout the four weeks of competition, especially with coach Lincoln Riley implementing two tight ends in the offensive lineup. 

Lyons numbers are small, but leave room to grow and develop. Through four games, Lyons has four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. 

While Lyons is in his second year with the Trojans, he finds himself learning from an elite tight end in the NFL.

Walker Lyons Channels NFL Legend in His Playing Style

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When Lyons was first introduced to playing tight end, he began to watch some of the NFL’s best, including San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. 

Lyons shared what he admires most about Kittle on the field – his blocking, love for the game and his competitiveness. 

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"My tight end role model is George Kittle, that was the guy I watched the most,” Lyons said after Tuesday’s practice. “I just remember always watching him block, and how he just enjoyed it, loved it. And put defenders in the dirt and laugh.”

What Kittle brings to the field as one of the league’s most dynamic tight ends, is what Lyons implements into his game, and finds the love for the game just like Kittle. 

“I try to have that a little bit. I always try to finish my blocks, and I actually do enjoy, physically, just moving somebody.” Lyons said. 

Lyons Emerging as a Game Changing Tight End

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gets set to pass to tight end Walker Lyons (85) who runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lyons first season with the Trojans followed a light-football year with a broken leg beginning his senior year of high school, followed by an LDS mission in Norway. 

Lyons early and explosive performance paves the way for a strong tight end room. 

Alongside tight end Lake McRee’s seven receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown, Lyons and McRee are creating a duo on the field that adds massive offensive production. 

Lyons noted that both him and McRee on the field at once adds a new level of physicality and playmaking. 

“When teams come and play us, they have to be afraid that we have two tight ends, who are going to come down and block them and be physical in the run game, but then also catch the ball and be a threat after the catch in the passing game,” Lyons said following the Georgia Southern game. “It's been cool to see two games now we've had three different tight ends score and then also just had big yards after catch and stuff,." 

Based on the tape, Lyons early flashes are forming a path for a breakout season, especially learning from someone as experienced as McRee, and under the direction of tight ends coach Chad Savage.

Lyons and the Trojans are on the road this Saturday to face No. 23 Illinois in USC’s first ranked matchup of the season. If Lyons and the offense keep up their high-scoring pace, they’ll be in position to secure a third-straight conference win.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

