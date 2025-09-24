Rising USC Tight End Looks to George Kittle for Next-Level Impact
After his second score of the 2025 football season, USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyon’s offseason development is turning heads of many.
The sophomore from Folsom, California has seen numerous snaps throughout the four weeks of competition, especially with coach Lincoln Riley implementing two tight ends in the offensive lineup.
Lyons numbers are small, but leave room to grow and develop. Through four games, Lyons has four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
While Lyons is in his second year with the Trojans, he finds himself learning from an elite tight end in the NFL.
Walker Lyons Channels NFL Legend in His Playing Style
When Lyons was first introduced to playing tight end, he began to watch some of the NFL’s best, including San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.
Lyons shared what he admires most about Kittle on the field – his blocking, love for the game and his competitiveness.
"My tight end role model is George Kittle, that was the guy I watched the most,” Lyons said after Tuesday’s practice. “I just remember always watching him block, and how he just enjoyed it, loved it. And put defenders in the dirt and laugh.”
What Kittle brings to the field as one of the league’s most dynamic tight ends, is what Lyons implements into his game, and finds the love for the game just like Kittle.
“I try to have that a little bit. I always try to finish my blocks, and I actually do enjoy, physically, just moving somebody.” Lyons said.
Lyons Emerging as a Game Changing Tight End
Lyons first season with the Trojans followed a light-football year with a broken leg beginning his senior year of high school, followed by an LDS mission in Norway.
Lyons early and explosive performance paves the way for a strong tight end room.
Alongside tight end Lake McRee’s seven receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown, Lyons and McRee are creating a duo on the field that adds massive offensive production.
Lyons noted that both him and McRee on the field at once adds a new level of physicality and playmaking.
“When teams come and play us, they have to be afraid that we have two tight ends, who are going to come down and block them and be physical in the run game, but then also catch the ball and be a threat after the catch in the passing game,” Lyons said following the Georgia Southern game. “It's been cool to see two games now we've had three different tight ends score and then also just had big yards after catch and stuff,."
Based on the tape, Lyons early flashes are forming a path for a breakout season, especially learning from someone as experienced as McRee, and under the direction of tight ends coach Chad Savage.
Lyons and the Trojans are on the road this Saturday to face No. 23 Illinois in USC’s first ranked matchup of the season. If Lyons and the offense keep up their high-scoring pace, they’ll be in position to secure a third-straight conference win.